^

Headlines

Sara Duterte expected to attend arraignment in grave threats case

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 8:29am
Sara Duterte expected to attend arraignment in grave threats case
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (L) walks with one of her lawyers Paul Lim (R) as she arrives at a court building to post bail in Quezon City suburban Manila on September 5, 2026, after a warrant of arrest was issued. A Philippine court on September 4 issued an arrest warrant for Vice President Sara Duterte over an alleged death threat against the country's president, with her defence team saying she would "exercise all her legal remedies".
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte is expected to attend her arraignment before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Friday, September 11.

Duterte is scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. Friday at the Quezon City Hall of Justice for her arraignment, her spokesperson lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. confirmed on Thursday, September 10.

The vice president is facing three counts of grave threats over her remarks against President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The charges stemmed from an online press briefing in November 2024, when Duterte said she had hired someone to kill the Marcos couple and Romualdez if she herself were killed.

The Quezon City court issued an arrest warrant against Duterte on September 4 after finding probable cause to hold her for trial. The warrant was served by police at the Office of the Vice President.

Duterte posted bail the following day at Quezon City RTC Branch 98, which was the assigned weekend court.

The court set bail at P120,000 for each count, or P360,000 in total. It later lifted the arrest warrant after Duterte's lawyers submitted the required documents.

During Friday's arraignment, the charges will be formally read to Duterte, after which she will be asked to enter a plea for each of the three counts.

If she pleads not guilty, the case will proceed toward trial and the court may set the next hearings.

Duterte's legal team has questioned the court's jurisdiction over the case. Her lawyers also argued that impeachable officials have limited procedural immunity while in office under the 1987 Constitution.

The court heard oral arguments on Duterte's motion to quash in late August.

The Department of Justice, however, maintained that there is prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to support the three charges.

On Monday, Duterte's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to resolve her application for a temporary restraining order in the grave threats case before the Quezon City court.

The case is being heard as Duterte faces an impeachment trial before the Senate. The alleged threats against Marcos also form part of one of the Articles of Impeachment against the vice president. — with a report from Ian Laqui

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines only country where rich-poor gap in reading gains widened in PISA 2025

Philippines only country where rich-poor gap in reading gains widened in PISA 2025

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Filipino students of every background achieved better reading scores in the 2025 PISA than in 2022. But scores climbed almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Panganiban, Davide, Azcuna invited as amici curiae

Panganiban, Davide, Azcuna invited as amici curiae

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court has invited two retired chief justices and a retired associate justice as amici curiae or judiciary...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s perjury case vs Madriaga junked

Duterte’s perjury case vs Madriaga junked

By EJ Macababbad | 10 hours ago
The Taguig prosecutor’s office has dismissed the perjury case filed by Vice President Sara Duterte against her former...
Headlines
fbtw
SC parries criticisms, cites improved caseload

SC parries criticisms, cites improved caseload

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
 The Supreme Court yesterday presented its proposed P86.271-billion budget for next year at a Senate budget hearing,...
Headlines
fbtw
BI confirms Cayetano siblings out of country

BI confirms Cayetano siblings out of country

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration confirmed yesterday that siblings Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano left the country last W...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICC prosecutor bucks stricter digital evidence rules

ICC prosecutor bucks stricter digital evidence rules

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court  has opposed a request by the defense team of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank Foundation recognizes Filipinos transforming communities

Metrobank Foundation recognizes Filipinos transforming communities

10 hours ago
Four teachers, three soldiers and three police officers are the recipients of this year’s Metrobank Foundation Outstanding...
Headlines
fbtw

China fires flares at PCG aircraft

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Multiple flares were fired at a Philippine Coast Guard aircraft by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) early this week, PCG spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Strong monsoon rains to hit Luzon

Strong monsoon rains to hit Luzon

By Josiah Antonio | 10 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and flooding due to the southwest monsoon are likely to have “significant” impact on parts of Luzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Safer infrastructure, water security sought

Safer infrastructure, water security sought

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
A private sector body that advises President Marcos on government policies is pushing for measures that seek to make buildings...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with