President Rodrigo Roa Duterte confers with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on June 4, 2020.
Presidential photo/Robinson Niñal Jr.
Ombudsman to subpoena records from DOH, DBM to find out where COVID-19 funds went
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 10:39am

MANILA, Philippine — Ombudsman Samuel Marites on Friday said that his office will issue subpoenas to the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Health to investigate where the budget for the country's COVID-19 response went.

Martires told CNN Philippines that his office is summoning documents from DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III'a offices as part of its probe on the government's pandemic response.

The Ombudsman previously said that he ordered the creation of two investigating teams to look into the following issues:

  • Delayed procurement of [Personal] Protective Equipment and other medial gears for healthcare workers
  • Alleged lapses and irregularities that led to death of health workers and rising deaths and infections among medical frontliners
  • Inaction in the release and processing of compensation for healthcare workers who were severely ill with COVID-19 and who died
  • Confusing and delayed reporting of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases

He added that his office started the probe prior to the March 15 lockdown, but investigators "were given a runaround by some DOH officials and personnel by referring us from one department or office to another."

