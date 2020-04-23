COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
First COVID-19 case recorded in Bilibid
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — One inmate in the overcrowded New Bilibid Prison tested positive on the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Corrections said Thursday.

The Bureau said one male Person Deprived of Liberty from the Medium Security Compound was checked at the NBP hospital on April 17. He was referred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on the same day.

“COVID-19 test performed turned out positive,” BuCor said.

The patient is still admitted at the RITM as of Thursday.

The Bureau said it conducted contact tracing on the day the patient was hospitalized. Forty inmates and the medical staff who attended to patient were placed in isolation.

“Upon confirmation of the COVID-19 positive result, the PDLs earlier identified as having been exposed to the patient and who were subsequently isolated were finally transferred to the bigger quarantine area at ‘Site Harry’ were they will be monitored more effectively while awaiting to be tested for COVID-19,” the Bureau added.

It is unclear how the patient contracted the virus. BuCor suspended visitation starting March 11 after a state of public health emergency was declared in the country due to rising COVID-19 cases.

January 2020 BuCor data showed there are 8,046 PDL detained at the medium security compound. Overall, there are 29,173 PDLs in the national penitentiary that has 453% occupancy rate and 353% congestion rate.

The Bureau previously said 19 inmates of the Correctional Institute of Women and one health staff also contracted the virus.

There are 3,422 PDLs in CIW that has occupancy rate of 340% and congestion rate of 240%.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday eased rules for application of parole and executive clemency to help decongest penal facilities.

BJMP facilities have COVID-19 cases too

At the Quezon City Jail, nine inmates and nine staff tested positive on the virus.

Meanwhile more than 100 COVID-19 cases in Cebu City are recorded at its city jail.

Rights groups and lawyers are calling for the release of elderly and sick inmates—who are more vulnerable to the deadly disease—in overcrowded penal facilities as the country battles COVID-19.

National COVID-19 tally in the country as of Wednesday afternoon is at 6,710.

