BuCor suspends prison visits to curb coronavirus risks

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday said it is suspending visitation privileges in all its prison facilities across the country as the new coronavirus spreads locally.
The bureau's facilities include:
- New Bilibid Prison
- Correctional Institute for Women
IwahigPrison and Penal Farm
- Davao Prison and Penal Farm
San RamosPrison and Penal Farm
- Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm
- Leyte Regional Prison
The move comes after President
The Philippines has so far recorded 24 cases since late January—half of them diagnosed on Monday.
Out of the 24 confirmed infections, two have recovered, while 21 are still being treated in hospitals. The Philippines reported one death in February—a tourist from
As of January 2020, there were 49,114 inmates in
Prison riots broke out in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, after the government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.
"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres
US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if
"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician
"
US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."
The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP
It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.
He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.
- Latest
- Trending