BuCor suspends prison visits to curb coronavirus risks
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday said it is suspending visitation privileges in all its prison facilities across the country as the new coronavirus spreads locally.

The visitation privileges for inmates will be suspended in New Bilibid Prison and the bureau’s operating prison and penal farms for one week starting March 11 as part of the "safety protocols in ensuring the welfare of its stakeholders."

The bureau's facilities include:

  • New Bilibid Prison
  • Correctional Institute for Women
  • Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm
  • Davao Prison and Penal Farm
  • San Ramos Prison and Penal Farm
  • Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm
  • Leyte Regional Prison

The move comes after President Rodrigo Duterge declared a state of public emergency throughout the Philippines as the country grapples with another health crisis.

The Philippines has so far recorded 24 cases since late January—half of them diagnosed on Monday.

Out of the 24 confirmed infections, two have recovered, while 21 are still being treated in hospitals. The Philippines reported one death in February—a tourist from Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late last year.

Inmates in the Philippines are packed into small, overcrowded spaces, which put them at heightened risk of being infected with the virus.

As of January 2020, there were 49,114 inmates in BuCor-manned prisons across the country.

Prison riots broke out in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, after the government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 110,000 cases of infection. The death toll reached 4,011 on Tuesday.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.

Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

March 10, 2020 - 10:45am

Mongolia bars anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days after the country reported its first coronavirus case — a French energy company employee who flew in from Moscow.

"The capital Ulaanbaatar and all province centres are quarantined until March 16 to curb the outbreak," Deputy Prime Minister Enkhtuvshin Ulziisaikhan said at a press conference. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:50am

US Vice President Mike Pence says he was unaware if Donald Trump had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

"I honestly don't know the answer to the question, but we'll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly," Pence tells reporters.

"I have not been tested for the coronavirus," Pence says in response to an earlier question. — AFP

March 10, 2020 - 8:49am

US President Donald Trump praises his administration's efforts at dealing with the novel coronavirus but said that the disease had "blindsided the world."

The US "has a great economy, but this blindsided the world and I think we've handled it very well," he tells reporters. — AFP

March 9, 2020 - 10:18pm

It was President Rodrigo Duterte this time who announced new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease in the Philippines, bringing the number to 24.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until March 14 to observe the supposed period the virus remains alive on surfaces and be passed on to a human carrier.

