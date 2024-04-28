Distance learning for public schools on April 29, 30 due to extreme heat, transport strike

A student uses a bag to protect himself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that all public schools will implement distance learning on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat and a nationwide transport strike.

“In view of the latest heat index forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes or distance learning on April 29 and 30, 2024,” DepEd said in an advisory on Sunday.

The department also said that teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools will not be required to report to their stations.

However, activities organized by Regional and Schools Division Offices, such as the Regional Athletic Association Meets, can proceed on Monday and Tuesday if safety measures for all participants have been taken into account.

DepEd’s advisory does not cover private schools, but they can also implement similar measures.

The order comes as extreme heat continues to scorch parts of the country. PAGASA said the unusually hot weather, exacerbated by El Niño and climate change, is expected to last until mid-May.

Transportation group PISTON will hold a three-day nationwide strike from April 29 to May 1 in time for the public utility vehicle modernization program consolidation deadline. — with report from Agence France-Presse