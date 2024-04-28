^

Headlines

Distance learning for public schools on April 29, 30 due to extreme heat, transport strike

Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 2:38pm
Distance learning for public schools on April 29, 30 due to extreme heat, transport strike
A student uses a bag to protect himself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that all public schools will implement distance learning on Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat and a nationwide transport strike. 

“In view of the latest heat index forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes or distance learning on April 29 and 30, 2024,” DepEd said in an advisory on Sunday. 

The department also said that teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools will not be required to report to their stations.

However, activities organized by Regional and Schools Division Offices, such as the Regional Athletic Association Meets, can proceed on Monday and Tuesday if safety measures for all participants have been taken into account.

DepEd’s advisory does not cover private schools, but they can also implement similar measures. 

The order comes as extreme heat continues to scorch parts of the country. PAGASA said the unusually hot weather, exacerbated by El Niño and climate change, is expected to last until mid-May.

Transportation group PISTON will hold a three-day nationwide strike from April 29 to May 1 in time for the public utility vehicle modernization program consolidation deadline. — with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

PUVMP

TRANSPORT STRIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Stop intrusions at sea to avoid miscalculations&rsquo;

‘Stop intrusions at sea to avoid miscalculations’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez yesterday urged China to stop its intrusion in the West Philippine Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Jollibee gifts Marcos, Liza with commemorative doll

Jollibee gifts Marcos, Liza with commemorative doll

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
After sharing photos of his Jollibee dinner with First Lady Liza Marcos, President Marcos has received a doll and thank you...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian wants cellphones banned in schools

Gatchalian wants cellphones banned in schools

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday urged the Department of Education to come up with an order banning the use of cellphones...
Headlines
fbtw
Killings of female students alarm DepEd

Killings of female students alarm DepEd

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 4 hours ago
The Department of Education has called on authorities to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Background of Chinese students being checked

Background of Chinese students being checked

By Emmanuel Tupas | 5 hours ago
Police are conducting background checks on Chinese students in Cagayan province amid rumors they could be spies or are part...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abalos allows PNP, BJMP, BFP to wear light uniforms

Abalos allows PNP, BJMP, BFP to wear light uniforms

By Emmanuel Tupas | 6 hours ago
To ease the working conditions of uniformed personnel amid the rising heat index across the country, Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges Pinoys: Rise vs modern-day oppressors

Marcos urges Pinoys: Rise vs modern-day oppressors

By Helen Flores | 7 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday challenged Filipinos, especially the youth, to uphold Lapu-Lapu’s patriotism and rise against...
Headlines
fbtw
World-class convention center to rise in Cebu

World-class convention center to rise in Cebu

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
A world-class convention center will rise in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu which could serve as venue for the Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese navy boat spotted in West Philippine Sea Balikatan

Chinese navy boat spotted in West Philippine Sea Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
At least one Chinese naval vessel had been spotted in the vicinity of the West Philippine Sea where the Philippines, the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with