PNP says tattoo ban for cops not discriminatory

Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 11:53am
PNP says tattoo ban for cops not discriminatory
Stock image of a tattoo artist
Image by Felix from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) stressed on Sunday that its policy prohibiting police officers from bearing visible tattoos is not discriminatory against inked individuals. 

The PNP recently released a memorandum prohibiting their personnel from having visible tattoos, prompting Rep. Joel Chua (Manila) to say the ban is unconstitutional and has no legal basis. 

Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, stood firm, saying that regulating cops from displaying visible unauthorized tattoos has been in place since the establishment of the PNP. 

“However, there is no policy once you are in the service that prohibits getting a tattoo. So, last year, a technical working group was formed, and consultations were conducted to determine whether the placement of tattoos on our police officers should be regulated,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

“This is not, in any way, meant to discriminate against individuals with tattoos. We agree with those who argue that getting a tattoo is a form of self-expression and freedom of expression,” she added.

However, Fajardo emphasized that “it is the stance of the PNP, like any other constitutional freedom, [that] this is not absolute.”

Under PNP’s rules, visible unauthorized tattoos, which include those promoting extremism, racism, sexism, and indecency, will be regulated.

Fajardo noted that approved tattoos include what are known as "aesthetic tattoos," such as those on the eyebrows, eyeliner, or lips. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

TATTOO
