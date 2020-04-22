COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Calls for the release of vulnerable PDLs in our overcrowded jails and penal facilities in the time of COVID-19 pandemic continue to mount.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
DOJ eases rules for pardon, executive clemency in time of COVID-19 pandemic
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is easing application for parole and executive clemency to hasten decongestion of penal facilities in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra approved a board resolution on the Interim Rules on Parole and Executive Clemency which is part of DOJ’s “study for the release of prisoners on humanitarian considerations,” said Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete.

The Parole and Probation Administration defined parole as conditional release of a prisoner in correctional institution after serving the minimum period of prison sentence, while an executive clemency is the commutation of sentence, conditional pardon and absolute pardon that may be granted by the president.

Under the interim rules, parole or executive clemency review of inmates who are elderly, sickly or suffering with terminal, life-threatening illnesses or with serious disability will be prioritized.

Documentary requirements for parole review and executive clemency cases are trimmed down to only include court certification of no pending case, court certification of no appeal and records check with the National Bureau of Investigation.

Board members are also directed to “take up twice the amount of their regular load in order to expedite the grant of parole and recommendation for executive clemency.”

Requirements for parole eligibility remain

Perete explained that “general requirements for eligibility of parole remain.”

Under DOJ rules, the following are eligible for parole:

  • Inmate serving an indeterminate sentence the maximum period of which exceeds one year
  • Inmate has served the minimum period of the indeterminate sentence
  • Inmate’s conviction is final and executory
  • Inmate has no pending case
  • Inmate is serving sentence in the national penitentiary, unless confinement in municipal, city, district or provincial jail is justified

Other proposals to decongest penal facilities are still being vetted, Perete said.      

More PDLs made eligible for executive clemency

Perete said those who are not eligible for parole “may apply for clemency if they meet the criteria set under the resolution.”

Persons Deprived of Liberty who are 65 years old and above who have served at least five years of their sentence or whose “continued imprisonment is inimical to their health” are eligible for executive clemency.

Heinous crimes, drug convicts excluded

These new guidelines, however, do not cover convicts of heinous crimes or illegal drugs-related crimes, or those classified by the Bureau of Corrections as high-risk.

The resolution however did not define who are considered “high-risk” inmates.

The resolution will be effective while the state of national emergency is in place.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW), under BuCor, has risen to 20.

National tally of COVID-19 meanwhile is at 6,710 infections.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NEW BILIBID PRISON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 22, 2020 - 4:32pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 22, 2020 - 4:32pm

The Department of Health announces 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 6,710.

The Health department also reports nine new deaths and 39 new recoveries.

April 22, 2020 - 2:23pm

At least 34 crew members aboard a cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for coronavirus, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Costa Atlantica first arrived in Nagasaki in January to undergo repairs, with several hundred crew on board.

Over the weekend, the ship's operator contacted local authorities seeking help to test suspected cases on board.

An initial four tests carried out on the ship revealed a first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases by Wednesday. — AFP

April 22, 2020 - 9:25am

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University shows.

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university says. — AFP

April 22, 2020 - 7:56am

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 174,001, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT. 

More than 2,525,240 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. 

Of these cases, at least 567,400 are now considered recovered. — AFP

April 21, 2020 - 8:48pm

Authorities in Greece have locked down a migrant hotel in the Peloponnese where 150 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a local official said Tuesday.

Iosif Mertiris, deputy mayor of the town of Ermionida -- some 166 kilometers southwest of Athens -- told state TV ERT that 150 of the 470 asylum-seekers staying at the hotel had tested positive.

He added that there was tight security at the scene.

"Police are stationed around the hotel, nobody is allowed in or out," he said. 

"The local municipality will assure supplies as it's mostly families inside," Mertiris said.

Deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias played down the threat to the wider population. 

"There's no need for panic. Everything that needs to be done will be done according to regulations," he told ERT as he headed into an emergency meeting in the area. -- AFP

Recommended
