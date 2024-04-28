^

42 areas under risk of dangerous heat index on April 28

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 12:03pm
A woman cools off with a folding hand fan inside a passenger jeepney in Manila on April 25, 2024. Extreme heat is scorching parts of South and Southeast Asia, prompting health warnings from authorities as high temperatures are recorded across the region.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported that the heat index in 42 areas across the country, including parts in Metro Manila, is expected to reach the dangerous levels on Sunday.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA warned that several areas will experience "dangerous" levels, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 48°C.

  • Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas - 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan - 47°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union - 47°C
  • Baler, Aurora - 42°C
  • Batac, llocos Norte - 43°C
  • Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya - 44°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte - 43°C
  • Calapan, Oriental Mindoro - 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora - 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar - 42°C
  • Clark Airport, Pampanga - 44°C
  • Coron, Palawan - 43°C
  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 43°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte - 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 48°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte - 43°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C
  • Echague, Isabela - 46°C
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales - 43°C
  • Ilollo City, lollo - 42°C
  • La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 42°C
  • Laoag City, llocos Norte - 44°C
  • Legazpi City, Albay - 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C
  • Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 43°C
  • NAIA, Pasay City - 44°C
  • Pili, Camarines Sur - 45°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C
  • Romblon, Romblon - 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz - 45°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite - 45°C
  • Science Garden, Quezon City - 43°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 45°C
  • Subic Bay Olongapo City - 45°C
  • Tacloban City, Leyte - 42°C
  • Tayabas City, Quezon - 43°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 46°C
  • Virac, Catanduanes - 43°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur - 43°C

The highest heat index is expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, with temperatures potentially soaring to 48°C.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, factors in both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Temperatures from 42°C to 51°C, considered "dangerous," raise the chances of heat-related issues like cramps or exhaustion. 

Too much sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.

PAGASA advised to reduce outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Using umbrellas, hats of wearing long sleeves when outdoors is also recommended.

The state weather bureau also suggested scheduling intense activities for cooler parts of the day.

