Senate targets passage of 20 Marcos’ priority bills in May

Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 5:28pm
Senate targets passage of 20 Marcosâ�� priority bills in May
Senators gather to ratify the Maharlika Investment Fund bill at the Session Hall on May 31, 2023.
The STAR / Mong Pintolo, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Sunday that the upper chamber is aiming to pass at least 20 priority bills of the Marcos administration, including the proposed Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) measure, before the second regular session of the 19th Congress ends next month. 

“Four of the 20 measures are nearing enactment into law already. The rest are for bicameral committee approval, for second and final reading approval, or awaiting committee approval,” Zubiri said in a statement issued ahead of the resumption of sessions on Monday. 

According to the Senate president, the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act, a framework that accounts for the country’s natural capital and its economic impact, is already awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The bicameral reports on the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the bill seeking to establish the Negros Island region have already been ratified and are now in the process of enrollment. 

The upper chamber also ratified the bicameral report on the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act. 

The proposed Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Self Reliant Defense Posture Act are both awaiting bicameral conference committee approval. Meanwhile, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act has already been sent to the House of Representatives for action after its final reading approval. 

The following bills are currently pending approval on second reading:

  • Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act
  • VAT on Digital Services or Transactions Act
  • Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act
  • Blue Economy Act
  • Waste-to-Energy Act
  • Mandatory Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) Act
  • Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of MUPs/New Separation,
  • Retirement and Pension System for the Military and Uniformed Personnel
  • Enterprise Based Education and Training (EBET) Program Act
  • Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act

Meanwhile, the proposed E-Government or E-Governance Act, Department of Water Resources Act, and Konektadong Pinoy Act are all pending committee approval. 

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Bill, passed on third and final reading by the House of Representatives, has been transmitted to the Senate for consideration.

The second regular session of the 19th Congress is set to adjourn on May 24. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI

SENATE
