19 inmates, 1 staff in women's prison infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) has risen to 20, with new infections recorded in 18 inmates and one Bureau of Corrections personnel.
In a statement Tuesday, BuCor said the Philippine Red Cross conducted 51 PCR tests following the confirmation of its first COVID-19 case in a 72-year-old detainee at the CIW.
42 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and nine BuCor staff were traced to have had contact with the confirmed case and were subjected to COVID-19 test.
“19 Covid-19 positive out of 51 persons tested,” BuCor said.
“Those tested positive were reported to have mild symptoms and some are asymptomatic. They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system,” it added.
BuCor said they are conducting contact tracing to identify those who came in close contact with the COVID-19 patients and to place them in isolation.
“Quarantine areas were previously identified and now being used. Further testing on all persons who are suspect and probable,” it added.
The bureau also said it is beefing up medical personnel at the CIW and enhancing partnership with public hospitals for the admission of patients who need hospital care.
But BuCor admitted that the “CIW needs more vitamins for PDLs, food supplements that promote the immune system, beds and big tents.”
Decongestion of jails
Calls for the release of vulnerable PDLs in our overcrowded jails and penal facilities in the time of COVID-19 pandemic continue to mount.
Data on BuCor website, posted in 2017, meanwhile showed that the CIW has capacity for 2,453 detainees. 2018 data from the Commission on Audit shows that there were 3,175 PDLs in the facility in Mandaluyong.
President Rodrigo Duterte in his latest report to the Congress said the Board of Pardons and Parole, under the Department of Justice, is crafting interim guidelines for “the expeditious release of PDLs who are already of old age, sickly or are suffering from terminal illnesses or with serious disabilities.”
The board is also asked to look into those who are eligible for parole or executive clemency, in order to decongest penal facilities.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier explained that PDLs in BuCor facilities are those serving final judgment and may be released through Good Conduct and Time Allowance, parole or executive clemency—functions under the executive branch.
The Office of the Court Administrator, meanwhile, on Monday reminded lower court judges of a 2014 Supreme Court directive to release from detention accused who may have served minimum penalty for offenses charged or whose case may be provisionally dismissed due to delayed proceedings brought about by absence of essential witness.
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology last week said there are nine inmates of the Quezon City jail and nine of its personnel who contracted the virus.
The FREEMAN, meanwhile, reported that two inmates at the Cebu City jail and one jail guard tested positive for COVID-19.
The SC has also ordered the government to answer the petition for temporary release filed by a group of 22 inmates.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Bureau of Corrections reports that 18 inmates and one staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.
Those who tested positive for the disease have mild symptoms while some are asymptomatic, according to BuCor.
"They are now being monitored and given vitamins, medicines and food supplements to strengthen their immune system," BuCor said in a statement.
All arriving overseas Filipino workers will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will be subject to rapid antibody testing for COVID-19.
"Provided, that sea-based OFWs onboard cruise ships who have been issued with a Clean Bill of Health by the Bureau of Quarantine, upon presentation of a certificate of completion of 14-day quarantine issued at the point of origin immediately before departure, shall nevertheless be subjected to a rapid antibody testing and shall be managed in accordance with the aforementioned Department Memorandum," IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
The Department of Education is eyeing to move the opening of classes to August, Secretary Leonor Briones tells CNN Philippines' "The Source".
"We're considering the possibility of Saturday classes, pero hindi face-to-face. Students can do this at home," Briones said.
On holding graduation rites amid the COVID-19 crisis, the DepEd chief said schools can hold e-graduation rites as long as they comply with Department of Health guidelines.
Malacañang is leaving it to local government units to decide whether to lift the liquor ban while Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine.
A group of liquor makers has urged the government to lift the total ban on alcoholic beverages, saying it would negatively affect the industry and its workers.
In its letter to the trade department, the Center for Alcohol Research and Development Foundation Inc. said the industry may not survive if the ban continues.
The restriction, the group said, "effectively drives out the industry from the market and unduly forfeits the capital which had already been invested in the products already produced and bottled for distribution."
Asked whether the government the appeal of liquor makers to lift the ban imposed in some areas, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said local executives have the authority to decide on the matter.
"The liquor ban is imposed, if I'm not mistaken, by different LGUs," Roque said.
"There are some areas in Metro Manila that do not have a liquor ban. We will just let the local mayors decide on that," he added.
Some local governments implement a total liquor ban to prevent crowding and to ensure that social distancing are observed. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
Volunteers from Tulong Anakpawis and Sagip Kanayunan who were set to distribute relief to urban poor residents in Norzagaray, Bulacan were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday morning, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas says in an alert.
It also says five volunteers were brought to the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station.
"Relief efforts have been conducted in close coordination with KMP-affiliated peasant organizations in Bulacan since the beginning of the lockdown," SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) says in a separate alert.
"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also says.
The volunteers were supposed to distribute "nutri-lief bags" to fisherfolks and farm workers.
The bags are marked with calls for free mass testing and contain basic goods like rice, vegetables, condiments, coffee, eggs, soap, alcohol, and vitamins.
- Latest
- Trending