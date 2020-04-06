DILG urges LGUs to pass ordinance requiring use of face masks in public

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday urged local government units to pass an ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public.
“We must be vigilant. This coronavirus is not a joke, so I am calling on the LGU to make sure that their citizens are always wearing a face mask when they are outside by passing an ordinance on this. This is our small way of ensuring that the virus will not spread,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a mix of English and Filipino.
This comes after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles last week said that Luzon residents are required to wear face masks when they go out of their homes.
Those who are covered by the Luzon-wide lockdown should either wear face masks, indigenous, reusable or do-it-yourself masks, face shields, handkerchiefs or similar protective gear “that can effectively lessen the transmission of COVID-19” whenever they go out of their residences, Nograles said.
Luzon is entering its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine where only those on “essential trips” such as buying necessities and medicines, are allowed to leave their homes.
Año said they may use improvised or home-made face masks.
The mandatory use of face masks in public is another measure that the government is implementing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected 3,246 people and killed 152 in our country.
“Despite the fact that people are generally staying at home, heading out to buy food and other essentials is unavoidable, and this is a chance to pass the virus so it’s very important to wear face masks,” Año added.
Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, part of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield, also said that without a local ordinance, the Philippine National Police can only reprimand, ask to go home or deny of entry into quarantine controlled points without local ordinance.
He echoed Año’s call for the passage of ordinances of localities. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
President Rodrigo Duterte issues an administrative order authorizing the grant of special risk allowance (SRA) to frontline healthcare workers during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Administrative Order 28 directs national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units to grant a one-time SRA, equivalent to a maximum of 25% of monthly basic salary, to public health workers.
This covers medical, allied medical and other necessary personnel assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation or persons under monitoring.
Lawyer Rico Quicho files a complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols and placing medical frontliners and others at risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Makati Medical Center and a supermarket in Taguig.
"At 11:47 AM today (April 6, 2020), I filed with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") through electronic mail, a Letter-Complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of RA No. 11332 and its implementing rules and other DOH regulations," Quicho says in a statement.
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday releases a call for LGUs to come up with ordinances requiring constituents to wear face masks outside their homes.
It does not seem, however, that the Philippine government will provide the public medically approved face masks.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says at a press briefing that handkerchiefs, do-it-yourself masks and face shields and improvised masks can be used.
President Rodrigo Duterte and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will consider the recommendations of all experts before deciding whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the factors considered before making the decision would be the trends in the COVID-19 epidemiological curve, capacity of the healthcare system, social factors, economic factors and security factors.
"Di ko po masasabi ngayon kung kailan nila ia-announce ang desisyon tungkol sa ECQ, pero makakasiguro kayo na sa desisyon na ito, papakinggan po ng IATF at ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng mga experts bago makarating sa napakaimportanteng desisyon na ito," Nograles said at the Laging Handa virtual briefing Monday.
Government buildings at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac have been refurbished and converted into a 1,000-bed hospital, IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles says.
NTF COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez also reports that the Rizal Stadium will be ready by this week with a capacity of 200 beds and the World Trade Center will also hold 500 beds and will have living quarters for health workers once finished.
"Sec. Galvez also reports that many LGUs have also stepped up efforts to provide quarantine areas in their respective localities, and we will report on the same in the days ahead," Nograles says at the Laging Handa virtual briefing.
