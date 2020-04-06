DILG urges LGUs to pass ordinance requiring use of face masks in public

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday urged local government units to pass an ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public.

“We must be vigilant. This coronavirus is not a joke, so I am calling on the LGU to make sure that their citizens are always wearing a face mask when they are outside by passing an ordinance on this. This is our small way of ensuring that the virus will not spread,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a mix of English and Filipino.

This comes after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles last week said that Luzon residents are required to wear face masks when they go out of their homes.

Those who are covered by the Luzon-wide lockdown should either wear face masks, indigenous, reusable or do-it-yourself masks, face shields, handkerchiefs or similar protective gear “that can effectively lessen the transmission of COVID-19” whenever they go out of their residences, Nograles said.

Luzon is entering its fourth week of enhanced community quarantine where only those on “essential trips” such as buying necessities and medicines, are allowed to leave their homes.

Año said they may use improvised or home-made face masks.

The mandatory use of face masks in public is another measure that the government is implementing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected 3,246 people and killed 152 in our country.

“Despite the fact that people are generally staying at home, heading out to buy food and other essentials is unavoidable, and this is a chance to pass the virus so it’s very important to wear face masks,” Año added.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, part of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield, also said that without a local ordinance, the Philippine National Police can only reprimand, ask to go home or deny of entry into quarantine controlled points without local ordinance.

He echoed Año’s call for the passage of ordinances of localities. — Kristine Joy Patag