LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Motorists pass through a disinfection gate installed at a checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on midnight of March 24 as a continued effort by the local government to ward off the spread of the COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 patients rise to 3,246 as government mulls quarantine extension
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded 152 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of patients to 3,246.

There have been 152 deaths and 64 total recoveries so far, putting the number of active cases at 3030.

The Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, the body governing the country’s response to the global pandemic, has said that it was mulling the idea of extending the enhanced community quarantine hoisted over Luzon, but that no final decision had been reached yet. 

Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesperson Karlo Nograles in an online media briefing on Saturday said that the following parameters had been adopted by the task force in deciding on the potential lifting or extending of the quarantine: 

  1. Trends in the virus’ epidemiological curve including doubling time, acceleration or deceleration of new cases
  2. Capacity of the health system, including the number and availability of quarantine, isolation and treatment facilities, the capability to mount contact tracing, the availability of PPEs for frontliners, and the testing capacity of the country
  3. Social factors 
  4. Economic factors
  5. Security factors

Increases in the national total of the virus' carriers as of late have been linked to the arrival of newly-donated testing kits and the opening of new laboratories bolstering the country's processing capacity, DOH spokesperson Rosette Vergeire said last week, resulting in hundreds of new cases tallied every day. 

On Saturday, the department also recorded another COVID-19 spike of 76 cases as the nationwide total shot up to 3,094 with the death toll at 144. 

According to Worldometers, the number of cases globally stands at 1,201,767 with 64,710 deaths. 

Mainland Luzon is entering its fourth week under enhanced community quarantine, which has severely restricted movement and has largely left the vulnerable grappling with uncertainty.

As it stands, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has yet to announce when its social amelioration program would be fully rolled out. 

The United Nations has warned the international community that the "whole of humanity" was put at risk by the novel coronavirus, saying millions could die if collective action was not taken. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.
 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government mulls 15-day quarantine extension
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The national task force against the coronavirus disease 2019 is studying whether the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte downplays calls for his ouster
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte downplayed calls for his ouster that he said were based on fake news aimed at discrediting his administration’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte unleashes insults on Diokno, other critics
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno received heaps of insults from President Duterte on Friday night as the Chief Executive released...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-Cabinet member, TESDA official die of COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
A ranking official of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and a Cabinet official during the administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Trikes, taxis permitted in Davao's enhanced community quarantine
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
There is something different on Davao Region's version of a lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
DFA welcomes Chinese donations, medical experts on COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 12 minutes ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III on Sunday morning welcomed a team...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
National Task Force: COVID-19 quarantine may need to be extended as cases rise
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Yes, there is a possibility it may be extended because the threshold has not yet been achieved,” Galvez said...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Drive-by blessings in virus-hit Philippines
1 hour ago
The priests made signs of the cross as they rolled past waving residents marking Palm Sunday, the start of the week that culminates...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Robredo backs quarantine extension, quicker release of aid
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Para sa'kin, yung transparency and accountability measures, i-enhance pero dapat itiwala sa local government units kasi ang...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
NGO launches hotline for legal advice, consultation during quarantine
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
IDEALS said that its hotline data analysis showed the most Filipinos are affected particularly by illegal dismissal or...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with