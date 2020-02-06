Filipina in Dubai died of coronavirus but unclear if nCoV or MERS-CoV

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.
MANILA, Philippines
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said it is not yet clear if the 58-year-old Filipina worker died from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-
Bello said
The Labor chief did not identify the victim but said she was from General Santos and worked in Dubai as a household service worker for 28 years.
According to Bello, the Filipina's remains would have to
The first cases of the 2019-
The first confirmed cases in the Middle East are four members of a family that traveled from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China's Hubei province, according to a report from CNBC.
As of February 5, the World Health Organization has recorded 24,554 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus globally, most of which are from China.
China's National Health Commission reported that the outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with a death toll of 563. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
There are have now been 178 Patients Under Investigation for potential novel coronavirus infection.
Of those, 48 have tested negative, another 127 are pending test results.
Three were positive, one of whom has died.
Another had returned to China before her sample tested positive after a different sample tested negative.
Of the PUIs, 147 are isolated in hospitals, 10 have refused admission and 16 have been discharged.
Part of New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac will be used as a quarantine facility for Filipinos in Hubei province, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says in a press conference.
The government has initially eyed the use of the massive drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija as the quarantine area, and the Palace has announced that this was where the repatriated Filipinos would stay.
Workers making iPhones at tech giant Foxconn's plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two weeks, the company says, as cities on the mainland tighten their defenses against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics maker and assembles Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for other international brands.
Foxconn's vast network of factories in China, including one of its largest in Zhengzhou in central Henan province which is dubbed "iPhone City" by workers, are set to resume operations on February 10 after an extended Lunar New Year holiday caused by the outbreak. — AFP
Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet rolls as the government warned that online rumours of shortages were hampering the city's fight against a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Videos obtained by AFP showed long queues of frantic shoppers packing trolleys with multiple packets of toilet rolls, with some arguments breaking out. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending