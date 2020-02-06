DFA: 2nd OFW quarantined in Hong Kong is healthy, asymptomatic

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a second Filipina worker has
The Philippine Consulate General said the Filipina worker is healthy and asymptomatic or does not show any symptom of illness, the DFA said.
Like the first case, the second OFW will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine based on Hong Kong protocols.
The DFA assured the public that the government has a tested plan to ensure the health and welfare of overseas Filipinos amid the 2019-
"The DFA continues to work closely with relevant government agencies to extend immediate
The agency appealed to overseas Filipinos to abide by the guidelines of their host countries and take precautionary measures to ensure their health and safety.
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong also announced that Filipino
"However, no Filipinos
The consulate general also advised Filipinos with flights returning to the country to check with their respective airlines before going to the airport.
Those who have concerns may contact the following hotlines: 9155-4023 (Consular
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions — bringing the national toll to 563. (AFP)
The third case of the novel coronavirus—a 60-year-old woman who was discharged and who went back to China—had tested negative for 2019-nCoV and was well when she was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Health says.
Speaking on ANC's "Early Edition", DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo says the woman had stayed in the hospital until January 31.
Her case was discovered when the government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine set up testing in the Philippines and tested pending patients as well as other samples.
"All of the tests were negative except the January 23rd sample from this patient."
The previous test had been on a sample taken on January 24.
Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin outside the Chinese capital Beijing due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant says.
"China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus says in a statement.
The Tianjin facility, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion centre for single aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330. — AFP
The provincial government of Zamboanga Sibugay has canceled activities planned for its founding anniversary to ensure public safety over the threat of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Wilter Palma issued a memorandum order following an emergency meeting Wednesday with the Provincial Health Board, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and executive committee of the Provincial Development Council that recommended the cancellation of all activities for the anniversary.
The province had slated a long list of activities in weeklong festivities that would have run from February 17 to February 24. The anniversary marks the founding of the province 19 years ago from what used to be the third district of Zamboanga del Sur. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
