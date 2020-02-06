NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
A medical worker wearing protective gear (L) takes the temperature of a woman as she enters Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4, 2020. Hong Kong on February 4 become the second place outside of the Chinese mainland to report the death of a patient being treated for a new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 400 lives.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
DFA: 2nd OFW quarantined in Hong Kong is healthy, asymptomatic
(Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a second Filipina worker has been quarantined in Hong Kong after exposure to a carrier of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV ARD).

The Filipina household service worker was placed on quarantine after her employer tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Philippine Consulate General said the Filipina worker is healthy and asymptomatic or does not show any symptom of illness, the DFA said.

Like the first case, the second OFW will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine based on Hong Kong protocols.

The DFA assured the public that the government has a tested plan to ensure the health and welfare of overseas Filipinos amid the 2019-nCoV ARD outbreak.

"The DFA continues to work closely with relevant government agencies to extend immediate assistance to Filipinos quarantined abroad," the DFA said in a statement.

The agency appealed to overseas Filipinos to abide by the guidelines of their host countries and take precautionary measures to ensure their health and safety.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong also announced that Filipino are allowed to travel back to the Philippines subject to 14-day quarantine.

"However, no Filipinos are allowed to travel back to China, Macau and Hong Kong at this time," the consulate general said in an advisory.

The consulate general also advised Filipinos with flights returning to the country to check with their respective airlines before going to the airport.

Those who have concerns may contact the following hotlines: 9155-4023 (Consular Assistance), 6165-2406 (POLO) and 6345-9324 (OWWA). — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 6, 2020 - 9:12am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am
China is now doing what it does best when it wants to control narratives. Authorities are now clamping down on news coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reported.

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions — bringing the national toll to 563. (AFP)

February 6, 2020 - 7:50am

The third case of the novel coronavirus—a 60-year-old woman who was discharged and who went back to China—had tested negative for 2019-nCoV and was well when she was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Health says.

Speaking on ANC's "Early Edition", DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo says the woman had stayed in the hospital until January 31.

Her case was discovered when the government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine set up testing in the Philippines and tested pending patients as well as other samples.

"All of the tests were negative except the January 23rd sample from this patient."

The previous test had been on a sample taken on January 24.

February 5, 2020 - 7:58pm

Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin outside the Chinese capital Beijing due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant says.

"China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus says in a statement.

The Tianjin facility, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion centre for single aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330. — AFP

February 5, 2020 - 6:10pm

The provincial government of Zamboanga Sibugay has canceled activities planned for its founding anniversary to ensure public safety over the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Wilter Palma issued a memorandum order following an emergency meeting Wednesday with the Provincial Health Board, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and executive committee of the Provincial Development Council that recommended the cancellation of all activities for the anniversary.

The province had slated a long list of activities in weeklong festivities that would have run from February 17 to February 24. The anniversary marks the founding of the province 19 years ago from what used to be the third district of Zamboanga del Sur. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

