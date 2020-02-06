DFA: 2nd OFW quarantined in Hong Kong is healthy, asymptomatic

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a second Filipina worker has been quarantined in Hong Kong after exposure to a carrier of the novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV ARD).

The Filipina household service worker was placed on quarantine after her employer tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Philippine Consulate General said the Filipina worker is healthy and asymptomatic or does not show any symptom of illness, the DFA said.

Like the first case, the second OFW will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine based on Hong Kong protocols.

The DFA assured the public that the government has a tested plan to ensure the health and welfare of overseas Filipinos amid the 2019- nCoV ARD outbreak.

"The DFA continues to work closely with relevant government agencies to extend immediate assistance to Filipinos quarantined abroad," the DFA said in a statement.

The agency appealed to overseas Filipinos to abide by the guidelines of their host countries and take precautionary measures to ensure their health and safety.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong also announced that Filipino are allowed to travel back to the Philippines subject to 14-day quarantine.

"However, no Filipinos are allowed to travel back to China, Macau and Hong Kong at this time ," the consulate general said in an advisory.

The consulate general also advised Filipinos with flights returning to the country to check with their respective airlines before going to the airport.