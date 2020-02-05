At least one Filipino worker under quarantine in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina worker is under quarantine in Hong Kong after her employer was confirmed to be a carrier of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Consul General Raly Tejada confirmed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the woman was observed to be healthy and asymptomatic, although she would be isolated for 14 days, which is how long the virus takes to incubate.

"Most importantly she is not a patient, but just a confinee. She is healthy and we hope she remains so," Tejada told CNN Philippines.

The South China Morning Post earlier reported that authorities had already begun tracking down the older brother of the 39-year-old coronavirus victim who lived with their 72-year-old mother.

The Philippine consulate is still verifying the status of other OFWs in Hong Kong.

There are more than 130,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong making up the largest ethnic minority in the region.

'Filipinos can still leave'

In the Philippines, the first two confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV were from Wuhan and came to the country from Hong Kong.

At the House Committee on Metro Manila Development's hearing on the administration's response to the outbreak of 2019 nCoV on Wednesday morning, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay clarified that flights out of China and its administrative regions were still available.

Dulay said that the department received reports of several flights still available going to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and that the embassy was already monitoring Filipinos who have been put on watch.

"It's not true that our Filipinos cannot exit China. There are flights available except from the Hubei area," he assured.

"There is no case yet of any Filipino contracting the nCoV in Hong Kong. Our Filipinos are safe in Hong Kong."

As for Hubei province, where Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus is located, Rep. Luis Campos (Makati) said he received reports of Filipinos who were not able to leave owing to the lockdown implemented over the city.

Dulay said that the department would have to take into consideration the host government's rules and laws. A repatriation flight is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Saturday carrying at least 42 Filipinos from Hubei who had asked to be brought home.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has banned travel to and from Hong Kong, mainland China, and Macau amid the worldwide scare caused by the virus.