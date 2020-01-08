Coast Guard's most modern ship ready to evacuate Filipinos in Middle East

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) most modern vessel stands ready to repatriate Filipino workers in the Middle East as tensions rise between the United States and Iran.
Offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang
“Mahalaga para sa amin ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan na nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa. Makakaasa po kayo na nakatutok ang PCG sa mga nangyayari sa Middle East para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng ating mga makabagong bayani,” PCG commandant Vice Adm. Joel Garcia said.
(The welfare of our countrymen working abroad is important to us. Expect the PCG to monitor the developments in the Middle East to ensure the safety of our modern-day heroes.)
The coast guard will also deploy an additional 18 crew members to assist the ship in its first-ever mission to assist OFWs in the Middle East.
The 83.6-meter BRP Gabriela Silang, considered as the largest and most advanced aluminum hull offshore patrol vessel,
The vessel can carry around 500 people at a time and can perform beyond its contractual specification of 20 knots. It also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles at 15 knots and can endure up to five weeks of operation, according to the PCG.
"It has an excellent sea keeping ability and maneuverability on top of the great comfort it offers for people onboard," the statement read.
The Philippine Embassy in Iraq has raised Alert Level 4 in the Gulf state, calling for evacuation or mandatory repatriation.
According to the DFA, the highest crisis status
Saudi Arabia reveals extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vows to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claims the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran. — AFP
President Donald Trump says that initial casualty assessments indicated "all is well" after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.
He tweeted that "assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation -- something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis -- in the immediate hours following Iran's missile strikes. — AFP
The US Federal Aviation Administration says it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.
"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it says in a statement.
"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East." — AFP
AFP's correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.
Iran's strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirms that Alert Level 4 has
This crisis status calls for mandatory evacuation or repatriation of Filipinos in the country.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday responded to the assassination of commander
The IRGC confirmed the Ain
