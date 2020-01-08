EXPLAINERS
A STAR report said government data shows there are 1.2 million Filipino workers in the Middle East.
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
DFA tells Filipinos in Saudi Arabia: Remain vigilant, contact embassy for assistance
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs urged Filipinos in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant amid rising tension in the Middle East.

In an advisory released Tuesday night, the DFA told Filipino communities in KSA to be “vigilant against potential security threats, observe security measures and protocols established by the Saudi government, and abide by the laws, rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In case of security-related incidents or should they seek assistance, they may contact KSA through the following:

Assistance-to-Nationals Section – Philippine Embassy in Riyadh

Assistance-to-Nationals Section – Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah

  055 219 613 / 055 219 614
  ans@pcgjeddah.org

A STAR report said the Middle East hosts about 1.2 million overseas Filipino workers.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier urged the Congress to hold a special session to discuss situation in the Middle East and ordered agencies to come up with standby fund for possible repatriation of OFWs.

Iran launches missile attack on US bases in Iraq

On Wednesday morning, Philippine time, Iran claimed responsibility for the launch of missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces are based.

Iranian state TV said it launched “tens of missiles” on the base and promised “more crushing responses” if the US carried out further strikes.

The attack came after the United States airstrike last week that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport in Iraq.

The Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level 4 in Iraq following Iran’s missile attack. The crisis status calls for mandatory evacuation or repatriation of Filipinos in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France-Presse

