A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows a US army apache helicopter dropping flares over Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on December 31, 2019, after Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions breached the outer wall of the US embassy over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq. The US State Department said that embassy personnel are safe and there are no plans to evacuate, after Iraqi supporters of pro-Iran factions attacked the compound. It is the first time in years that protesters have been able to reach the building, sheltered behind a series of checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone.
AFP/US Embassy in Iraq
Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis status.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez confirmed that the alert level in Iraq has been raised as a result of the government's coordination meetings on the situation in the Middle East.

According to the DFA website, Alert Level 4, which calls for evacuation or mandatory repatriation, is issued "when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack."

In a live video on the Philippine Embassy in Iraq's Facebook page, Chargé d’Affaires Jomar Sadie announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has directed several government agencies to implement the evacuation of Filipinos in the Gulf nation following tensions between the United States and Iran.

"The marching order for us is to conduct mandatory repatriation," Sadie said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Sadie reminded Filipino workers in Iraq to secure an exit visa and a ticket through their employers prior to the repatriation procedures.

For those who do not have employers, Sadie said they should coordinate with the embassy in Baghdad.

"If you do not have an employer or if you are a victim of human trafficking, call us so we can help you or go directly to the embassy," he said.

Filipinos requesting repatriation or any other form of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad through:

  • Contact numbers: 07816066822 (Jom) / 07516167838 (Jerome) / 07518764665 (Jobbi) / 07508105240 (Richard)
  • E-mail: baghdad.pe@dfa.gov.ph / embaphilbaghdad.secretary1@gmail.com 
  • Facebook: Philippine Embassy in Iraq

Data from the Philippine Embassy lists 450 undocumented and 1,190 documented Filipinos in Iraq, more than half are based in the Kurdistan region while around 847 are based in the Baghdad area.

According to Meñez, many of the Filipinos in the Baghdad area work with United States and other foreign facilities.

Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi bases where US forces are based.

State-run PressTV reported that "tens of missiles" hit the Ain al-Assad base and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards promised "more crushing responses" in case of further attacks from the US. 

ALERT LEVEL 4 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS IRAQ
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 8, 2020 - 11:14am

Saudi Arabia reveals extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vows to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.

Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claims the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.

But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran. — AFP

January 8, 2020 - 11:14am

President Donald Trump says that initial casualty assessments indicated "all is well" after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He tweeted that "assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation -- something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis -- in the immediate hours following Iran's missile strikes. — AFP

January 8, 2020 - 10:30am

The US Federal Aviation Administration says it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it says in a statement.

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East." — AFP

January 8, 2020 - 10:29am

Military jets could be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

AFP's correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.

Iran's strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. — AFP

January 8, 2020 - 9:03am

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirms that Alert Level 4 has been raised in Iraq following government meetings on the situation in the Middle East for the past few days.

This crisis status calls for mandatory evacuation or repatriation of Filipinos in the country. 

January 8, 2020 - 8:46am

Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday responded to the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani with a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase used by the US military, Iranian state media said.

The IRGC confirmed the Ain al-Assad base was hit "with tens of missiles" and promised "more crushing responses" in case of further US attacks, the state-run PressTV said on Twitter. — AFP

Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
Headlines
fb tw
