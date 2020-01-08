Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis status.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez confirmed that the alert level in Iraq has been raised as a result of the government's coordination meetings on the situation in the Middle East.

According to the DFA website, Alert Level 4, which calls for evacuation or mandatory repatriation, is issued "when there is large -scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack."

In a live video on the Philippine Embassy in Iraq's Facebook page, Chargé d’Affaires Jomar Sadie announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has directed several government agencies to implement the evacuation of Filipinos in the Gulf nation following tensions between the United States and Iran.

"The marching order for us is to conduct mandatory repatriation," Sadie said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Sadie reminded Filipino workers in Iraq to secure an exit visa and a ticket through their employers prior to the repatriation procedures.

For those who do not have employers, Sadie said they should coordinate with the embassy in Baghdad.

"If you do not have an employer or if you are a victim of human trafficking, call us so we can help you or go directly to the embassy," he said.

Filipinos requesting repatriation or any other form of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad through:

Contact numbers: 07816066822 ( Jom ) / 07516167838 (Jerome) / 07518764665 (Jobbi) / 07508105240 (Richard)

) / 07516167838 (Jerome) / 07518764665 (Jobbi) / 07508105240 (Richard) E-mail: baghdad.pe@dfa.gov.ph / embaphilbaghdad.secretary1@gmail.com

Facebook: Philippine Embassy in Iraq

Data from the Philippine Embassy lists 450 undocumented and 1,190 documented Filipinos in Iraq, more than half are based in the Kurdistan region while around 847 are based in the Baghdad area.

According to Meñez , many of the Filipinos in the Baghdad area work with United States and other foreign facilities.

Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi bases where US forces are based .