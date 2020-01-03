Bretman Rock violated law for dancing to Philippine national anthem — NHCP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Friday released a notice to the public stating that Filipino-American vlogger Bretman Rock violated the “flag law” also known as Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The NHCP’s notice, dated Jan. 2, 2020, was signed by Carminda Arevalo, officer-in-charge of the agency's Office of the Executive Director.

The agency did not name Bretman but the vlogger’s Instagram story videos, showing him twerking and lip-syncing while the Philippine national anthem was playing on the background, was reuploaded by several online users over the holidays and was criticized online.

“Dancing to the National Anthem as shown in the video abovementioned, therefore constitutes a violation of the Flag law,” the NHCP said.

The NHCP reminded the public of the implementing rules and regulations of the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines and quoted: “When the National Anthem is played… as a sign of respect, all persons shall stand at attention…shall execute a statute by placing their right palms over their chests… [and that] the National Anthem shall not be played or sung for mere recreation, amusement or entertainment purposes.”

It said the only exception are the following occasions:

international competitions where the Philippines is the host or has a representative;

national or local competitions; and

other events stated in the provision

“Moreover, the said law provides that ‘failure or refusal to observe the provisions of this Act; and any violation of the corresponding rules and regulations issued by the Office of the President shall, after proper notice and hearing, be penalized by public censure (Section 48),’” the NHCP added.

The agency said those who violated or failed to observe the law may be fined cash amounting from P5,000 to P2,000 or may be imprisoned for more than a year.

“This notice is given to the public to prevent future violations, in a similar manner, of the law,” it said.

The video of Bretman appeared to be posted three months ago.

The vlogger already apologized in October and immediately deleted the video after receiving criticisms from his followers and other online users.

When the video resurfaced, Bretman reacted and apologized anew last December 31, saying he is taking responsibility for his act.

“Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry,” Bretman tweeted.

I just want to inform y'all, the video of Bretman singing and disrespecting our national anthem on his story was 3 mos ago. and he deleted it immediately and HE APOLOGIZED IMMEDIATELY. I HOPE U CONSIDER THAT. pic.twitter.com/mUclEs4Yzh — andreng (@andrengsam) December 30, 2019

Bretman Rock Sacayanan was born in the Philippines in 1998. He lived in the country for a few years before he moved to Hawaii and became a YouTube celebrity.

In 2018, he released a makeup line in collaboration with makeup brand ColourPop inspired by the colors of Philippine flag.