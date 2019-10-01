PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine National Police presented Peter Joemel Advincula, claiming to be "Bikoy" of the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" video series, in a news conference on May 23, 2019.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Too soon to sue me for perjury over conspiracy claims, 'Bikoy' says
(Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, also known as Bikoy, said Tuesday that the perjury complaint filed against him is premature without a court determination that he made false statements related to sedition raps filed against people associated with the political opposition.

Lawyers Jose Manuel "Chel" Diokno, Lorenzo "Erin" Tañada III and Theodore Te—members of the Free Legal Assistant Group and who were named respondents in complaints based on Advincula's affidavit claiming a plot to discredit President Rodrigo Duterte—filed a perjury complaint against Advincula in September.

"These ill-willed slew of malicious and baseless accusations against us has also forced us to take time off from our clients and impaired our ability to attend to their concerns, thus adversely affecting the income we earn from the honest practice of our profession," they said then.

In his counter-affidavit, Advincula said "whether the facts I alleged in my Affidavit-Complaint are true and were only deliberate assertions of falsehood are evidentiary in nature."

He said that can only be determined when the complaint, which is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice, is brought to court.

"The veracity of the truthfulness of my testimony and statements will rest within the jurisdiction of the courts... Thus, this present complaint will compromise the resolution of the [sedition complaints]," he also said.

Advincula claimed the complaint by the FLAG lawyers "is a vain attempt to [mislead] or [confuse] the authorities in the investigation of the case."

RELATED: The shifting narratives on the 'Bikoy' videos, according to Peter Advincula

'Bikoy' videos

Advincula, who claims to be the narrator "Bikoy" in a series of anonymously-posted videos accusing President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies of drug ties, initially stood by the claims made in the videos.

He recanted in a press conference at the Philippine National Police headquarters and said the videos were part of a conspiracy against the president.

According to sedition and other criminal complaints that police filed based on an affidavit executed by Advincula, there was a plot "to spread false information against President Duterte’s family and administration officials in order to agitate the general population into making mass protest with the possibility of bringing down the president from the position and allow Vice President Robredo to instantly succeed."

Aside from the FLAG lawyers, also named in the complaint filed with the Department of Justice were Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Leila de Lima and Risa Hontiveros, and former senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Paolo Benigno Aquino IV.

RELATED: DOJ starts probe into sedition raps vs Robredo, others

ANG TOTOONG NARCOLIST VIDEOS PETER JOEMEL ADVINCULA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No stopping jeepney phaseout — DOTr chief
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the Duterte administration is bent on modernizing the country’s public transport...
Headlines
‘Drug queen’ may lose passport
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Suspected “drug queen” Guia Gomez Castro, who is reportedly in the United States, might see her passport cancelled...
Headlines
Resigned PMA execs not yet of the hook
By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Despite quitting their posts, two former Philippine Military Academy (PMA) officials are undergoing investigation by the military...
Headlines
Mocha Uson appointed to OWWA post
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Controversial pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson is back in government.
Headlines
200 Filipino nurses in NYC win human trafficking suit
By Edmund Silvestre | 16 hours ago
A United States federal judge has ruled that the owners of the Sentosa group of nursing homes violated the country’s...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Too soon to sue me for perjury over conspiracy claims, 'Bikoy' says
1 hour ago
Advincula claimed the complaint by the Free Legal Assistance Group lawyers "is a vain attempt to [mislead] or [confuse] the...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Filipino seafarers safe after South Korea tanker blast
5 hours ago
The 15 Filipino seafarers, who were crew members of an oil tanker that exploded in a South Korean port last Saturday, are...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Water rates going up this month
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila consumers will see higher water bills starting October following the approval of rate hikes by the Manila Water...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Transport group claims strike a success
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A leader of jeepney drivers claimed that the transport strike yesterday was a success, paralyzing around 95 percent of the...
Headlines
16 hours ago
DOJ welcomes 8 inmates’ action vs revised IRR of GCTA
16 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday welcomed the move of eight inmates of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) that would...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with