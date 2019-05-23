The shifting narratives on the 'Bikoy' videos, according to Peter Advincula

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, who has twice claimed to be the “Bikoy” in anonymous videos against Duterte and his allies, pointed his fingers at, and accused two very different camps in a span of a month: On May 7, at an impromptu press briefing, he stood by the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos.

Three weeks later, Advincula once again surfaced. This time, at the Philippine National Police—a night after he surrendered—and said the video series was an orchestrated lie: He said he was paid to besmirch the name of Duterte, his relatives, and senator-elect Bong Go.

He is now asking for forgiveness from the Dutertes.

READ: 'Bikoy' tags Trillanes in making of 'Ang Totoong Narcolist' videos

Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday pointed outh that as Advincula changed his tune, the administration's reception of his allegations also shifted.

“When the videos were released, it seemed like his credibility was shot down. What I don’t understand is now that the opposition is being accused, all of a sudden, he is again credible,” she said.

“So it’s suspicious. It’s suspicious that those who were saying this person is a liar, that he shouldn’t be trusted, and now that it’s not you who are being accused, that it’s now the opposition, all of a sudden, we need to hear him out,” she added.

Here is a quick look how Advincula's story has changed in such a short time

May 6: IBP in hot water

Advincula first surfaced at the office of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines on May 3.

He identified himself as “Bikoy,” the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos. He said he decided to surface due to threats to his life and the because his conscience was bothering him.

He said he was in need of legal assistance, so he thought of asking the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

The IBP drew flak for “hosting” the press conference. Its Davao chapter and its president-elect Domingo Egon Cayosa distanced themselves from the press conference, which they said was on the national directorate’s shoulders.

Solicitor General Jose Calida also joined the fray and called for IBP president Abdiel Dan Fajardo’s resignation,even though his term as president is to end by the end of June.

Fajardo was quick to clarify that the IBP was caught unaware of Advincula’s arrival, but that their office has always been open to those seeking legal assistance.

The IBP’s National Center for Legal Aid eventually rejected Advincula’s request for legal assistance.

The IBP said it would look into the circumstances surrounding the press conference.

How the Palace reacted then

Malacañang, a day after Advincula's press conference, cast doubt on his credibility raising the man's supposed criminal record of having been convicted on crimes of moral turpitude.

“It appears that he has been incarcerated in 2012 for conviction of illegal recruitement and large scale estafa, as well as for theft,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement, May 7.

“There is a dictum in law which says: You lie in one, you lie in all. This legal principle applies to Advincula or 'Bikoy',” Panelo said, dismissing the claims as "lies, black propaganda" against the Dutertes.

READ: Palace on Bikoy: All lies, black propaganda

How the police reacted then

Police General Oscar Albayalde was also suspicious of Advincula.

While he ordered a case build-up against "Bikoy," the police chief was quoted in media reports as saying that Advincula is a "peddler of information."

"This is how he lies. Bago siya nagbibigay ng information, he asks for money. Marunong siya, marunong siya magbenta ng information... especially false information..." he was quoted as saying in several reports.

How the opposition bets and the Liberal party reacted then

The Liberal Party did not release a statement on the matter Sen. Leila De Lima, a member of the party, called for an investigation into Advincula's claims.

She said in a statement: "The authorities should take 'Bikoy' seriously. The danger he would face and is facing for his family to release the information he has is not to be taken lightly."

When Rodel Jayme, a web administrator who was initially identified by a report as Bikoy was arrested, Robredo said on May 2 that the government should look into turning him as a witness in the case.

Rep. Gary Alejano (Magdalo party-list), a member of the Otso Diretso slate, echoed De Lima's call for an investigation.

Lawyer Romulo Macalintal, also a member of the slate, said Advincula is entitled to due process.

Meanwhile, bets Samira Gutoc and Erin Tañada said the IBP should aid in filing cases.

May 23: 'Why stop him if he wants to say sorry?'

Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police, presented Advincula to the press on Thursday morning, some 20 days after he cast doubt on the claims made by the same man.

The police chief said Advincula surrendered to the police on Wednesday night, and was seeking custody. Peter Joemel and his brother Joseph were given time to give their statements and answer questions from the media.

Albayalde claimed that allowing Advincula to talk to the press has nothing to do with politics.

"He is the one speaking. We are police officers. He is asking for custody. He surrendered to us and he’s asking, he wants to apologize to people. Why should we deny that?" the police chief said.

Albayalde said in June 2018 that the PNP should stop the practice of presenting suspects to the police, saying it "subjects them to unwanted publicity that could besmirch their name and reputation, including that of their family."

"This is not a political exercise. This is part of freedom o speech of anybody, part of democracy," Albayalde said on Thursday.

How the Palace reacted this time

With Advincula now pointing fingers at the opposition, Panelo said the allegations should be investigated.