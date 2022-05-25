Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses

MANILA, Philippines — Ace lensman BJ Pacual, in collaboration with BYS cosmetics and Disney Princess, photographed reigning Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Silvia Celeste Cortesi, together with Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, as three Disney princesses.

"A modern-day princess is, first of all, someone that is brave; someone who is not afraid to take risks and to always chase after her own dreams. Somebody who is courageous and brave enough to accept her weaknesses, her flaws, and always go after whatever she wants to pursue in her life," shared Cortesi, who was photographed as Cinderella.

BJ's photographic work, as well as the montage captured during the photo shoot, were presented to members of the media during a sit-down dinner at the Siren Studios in Makati City recently. Simply dubbed "BYS x Disney Princess Collection Launch," the formal affair brought together beauty queens and creatives in a spirit of fun and fellowship.

"Thank you for giving us this collaborative project. We don't usually get freedom in our line of work. Me and my team are so grateful that we were able to bring BYS and Disney Princess' vision to life," confessed Pascual.

The elegant banquet, prepared by multi-awarded Chef Margarita Fores, was an eight-course affair with wine pairing.

"Our first Disney makeup collection is at Watsons stores. It will empower young ladies who are not afraid to face the world and the challenges it brings, as well as limitless opportunities. And this is a testament to how far women go and succeed. Courage and kindness embody the true character of every Disney princess. There's more to just endorsing brands and labels; they can be causes and initiatives too," said BYS Philippines executive Angie Goyena.

"A Disney princess is someone who is kind and compassionate, just like each one of us MUPH queens who are the princesses of BYS Cosmetics that represent one trait of each. For me as Belle, I represent beauty and intelligence. Modern-day princesses are more than just beautiful 'coz they have innate beauty which is more than physical. They have kind hearts, beautiful minds that exudes more than just their physical attributes," enthused Bea, who was photographed as the heroine from "Beauty and the Beast."

The collection offers variants with color palettes that fit different types of princess characters.

"A modern-day princess needs to be courageous. She needs to be a risk-taker because there are lots of stereotypes in this world that will put you in a box. You need to have the heart, and the freedom to be who you really are - to break expectations, to spread your wings and have the courage to conquer the universe. Once you have courage, a lot of great and beautiful things will come to you and you will make it happen," intoned Rabiya, who was photographed as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

BYS, as a makeup label, espouses their campaign tagline "Be yourself."

