Celeste Cortesi shares inspiring story after Miss Universe Philippines 2022 win

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing is more inspiring than to be reminded that dreams do come true if we work hard for it, and newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi shared that exact message to her fans in an Instagram post on May 1.

In the Instagram post, the 24-year-old beauty queen shared that never giving up on her dreams by working hard is what made her victory sweet. The Filipina-Italian beauty queen looked back at the promise she made to herself, which she was able to fulfill.

"I’ve grown so much since I came to the Philippines five years ago and I really promised myself that I would only join a pageant when I am ready to take on the responsibility of a crown, and I am now," she said.

Celeste mentioned how her parents inspired her to work hard.

"Yesterday, as I was walking on that beautiful stage all I was thinking was my mom and dad. The strength I got from them is indescribable. I’ve worked so hard for this, I’ve prepared. And I let God do the rest knowing that whatever is meant for me will never pass me by," she said in the post.

During her Q&A portion, the winning queen also mentiond her mom, answering the question, "If you could stop time for a day, how would you spend it?"

She answerd, "If I could stop time, I would spend it with my family, especially my mother. It’s been two years since I spent time with my family in Italy and I just came here by myself. So if I have a chance to spend one day, I would be with my mom and tell her how much I love her and miss her. Thank you."

Cortesi shared in the post that she's hoping her story can inspire people.

"I hope that with my story I can inspire so many to never give up on their dreams because thru hard work, perseverance and faith you can achieve anything you want."

Celeste bested 30 other finalists during the Miss Universe Philippines pageant night on April 30. She also took home the Miss Photogenic and Best in Swimsuit awards during the event. Culture Salon, led by Creative Director Jim Ryan Ros, is the pageant's hair and makeup partner.

— Videos by Kristofer Purnell

