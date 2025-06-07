4 BTS members finishing military service soon â€” label

^

Korean Wave

4 BTS members finishing military service soon — label

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2025 | 11:28am
MANILA, Philippines — Big Hit Music, the label handling BTS, confirmed that four more members of the K-pop boy band will soon be discharged from the military.

The label released a statement announcing that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are close to completing their active service in the army.

Big Hit reminded fans that discharge days are only for military personnel, and no special events are planned for the days the four members are discharged.

"We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority, and sincerely request our fans not to visit [discharge] sites in person," the label added.

Each members will instead give brief messages at separate designated location.

RM and V, who will be discharged on June 10, will head to Chuncheon. RM served in the army's 15th Infantry Division, while V joined the military police's Special Duty Team.

The following day, Jimin and Jungkook will be in Yeoncheon after getting discharged from the army's 5th Infantry Division.

Both discharge dates come just as BTS marks its 12th anniversary on June 13 with several fan celebrations planned.

Suga, who is currently working as a social worker, will soon follow when he is discharged on June 21.

Members Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year and have since worked on individual projects while waiting for BTS to officially reunite.

Jin could possibly meet the four members on their respective discharge dates. J-Hope will not be back in Korea until the final dates of his "Hope on the Stage" world tour on June 13 and 14.

