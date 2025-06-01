^

Park Bo Gum to visit Manila in August for fan meet tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 9:46am
Park Bo Gum to visit Manila in August for fan meet tour
Korean star Park Bo-gum is coming back to the Philippines for his 'Be With You' fan meeting tour, his first solo one in two years.
Park Bo-gum via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Park Bo-gum is coming back to the Philippines for his "Be With You" fan meeting tour, his first solo show in two years.

The tour will begin with two nights in Yokohama and Seoul before continuing around Asia.

The Manila stop is set for August 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City after meeting his fans in Singapore and Kaohsiung.

It is the same venue where he last met his Filipino fans back in 2019 for his "Good Day" fan meet tour.

After the Philippines, Bo-gum will head to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Macao, and finally, Kuala Lumpur.

Ticket details including prices and sections will be announced at a later date.

Bo-gum rose to prominence following his performance in "Reply 1988." He followed it up with other notable projects, including "Love in the Moonlight," "Encounter," and "Record of Youth."

He has hosted the Baeksang Arts Awards seven times, winning the InStyle Fashion Award in 2016 and Most Popular Actor - Television the following year for "Love in the Moonlight."

Bo-gum starred in "When Life Gives You Tangerines" opposite singer-actress IU, which became a global hit early this year. 

The actor will next be seen on the series "Good Boy" with Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-sok on Prime Video.

RELATED: Blackpink adds Philippine return for 'Deadline' world tour: Tickets, promos

