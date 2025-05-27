^

Korean Wave

Anne Curtis meets Song Hye Kyo in Seoul

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 11:13am
Anne Curtis, Bryan Boy at Song Hye-kyo
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis met Korean actress Song Hye-kyo in Seoul, South Korea. 

In her Instagram story, Song posted a group photo with Anne together with designer Kim Jones and content creator Bryan Boy.

Song also reportedly followed Anne on Instagram. 

Anne is currently in Seoul to attend the wedding of model Irene Kim. 

"ANNEyeong. Here for ze beautiful bride to be @ireneisgood," Anne posted on Instagram. 

Song is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series "Slowly But Intensely."

"I cut my hair for my next project. It is a project by writer Noh Hee Kyung. The story is set in the ’60s and ’70s," Song said in an interview. 

Anne, meanwhile, is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of Korean drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," together with Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino.

RELATED'Who wore it better?': Anne Curtis' ABS-CBN Ball 2025 gown trends for online store lookalike

ANNE CURTIS

SONG HYE KYO
