Blackpink adds Philippine return for 'Deadline' world tour: Tickets, promos

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink will be in our area again as the Korean girl group officially included the Philippines in its "Deadline" world tour.

Just over a week since announcing the tour's name, the K-pop act released a more complete list of concert stops, and it sees the group performing two nights in the Philippines.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose will take over the Philippine Arena on November 22 and 23 — nearly three years since the girls were last in the country in the same venue for their previous world tour "Born Pink."

The Philippine stops are Blackpink's penultimate concerts for 2025 as the group will head to Singapore the following week.

Blackpink will conclude the tour in the new year with three nights in Tokyo, Japan and two nights in Hong Kong, all of them in January 2026.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines has already announced dates for the pre-sale and general selling of tickets.

A global Weverse Blink Membership presale registration will take place from noon of May 27 to 10:59 p.m. of June ahead of its presale proper on June 10 beginning 11:00 a.m.

A Visa presale will take place the following day, June 11: Visa Infinite from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Visa (regular) from 4:00 p.m. onwards.

The general selling will be on June 12, the Philippines' Independence Day, starting at 11:00 a.m.

While the group last performed in the Philippines in March 2023, coinciding with Lisa's 26th birthday, Jisoo held a fan meeting tour in Manila earlier this March as well as shot scenes for an upcoming series with Seo In-guk.

Jisoo was the only Blackpink member absent from this year's Met Gala and Coachella, but the girls will all be together once Blackpink begins the "Deadline" world tour in Goyang, South Korea.

RELATED: Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition

