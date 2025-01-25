^

Korean Wave

Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idol 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 25, 2025 | 12:41pm
Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idolÂ 
Filipino singer JL Gaspar to debut as a member of AHOF after finishing on top of the Korean reality talent show 'Universe League.'
Universe League via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — JL Gaspar is the latest Filipino who will debut in South Korea as a K-pop idol after surviving the Korean talent reality show “Universe League.” 

JL rose on top of the SBS show at the end of the 10-episode run early Saturday, January 25. 

JL was a former member of the P-pop group PLUUS. He had to leave the group late last year to join the K-pop survival show. 

He will be part of the nine-member group to be called AHOF (All-time Hall of Famer) and will be managed by F&F Entertainment. 

JL is the only Filipino included in the soon-to-debut K-pop group among the 42 hopefuls from South Korea, Japan and Thailand. 

“Universe League” is the male counterpart of the previous K-pop survival show “Universe Ticket,” which proclaimed two Philippine-born contestants, Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano, as part of its winning group UNIS. 

Apart from them, UNIS’ leader Jin Hyeon-ju is Filipino-Korean. 

UNIS and now AHOF are managed by F&F Entertainment. 

RELATED: Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut

K-POP

P-POP

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo begin production on new show 'Slowly, Intensely'
10 days ago

Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo begin production on new show 'Slowly, Intensely'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korean actors Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo are collaborating for the first time on the upcoming show "Slowly, Intensel...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Sung-hoon drops out of drama with YoonA &mdash; reports
13 days ago

Park Sung-hoon drops out of drama with YoonA — reports

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Park Sung Hoon is no longer reportedly considered to join the cast of the time-slip Korean drama with YoonA after figuring...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope includes Manila return in 1st solo tour
14 days ago

BTS' J-Hope includes Manila return in 1st solo tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS will embark on his first-ever solo world tour, with a return to Manila set this...
Korean Wave
fbtw
TXT concert film gets limited run in Philippine 4DX cinemas
January 10, 2025 - 9:42am

TXT concert film gets limited run in Philippine 4DX cinemas

By Kristofer Purnell | January 10, 2025 - 9:42am
The first-ever immersive concert film of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together or TXT is getting a limited seven-day run in Philippine...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun, Park Eun Bin shows highlight Disney+'s 2025 K-drama lineup
January 8, 2025 - 11:15am

Kim Soo Hyun, Park Eun Bin shows highlight Disney+'s 2025 K-drama lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | January 8, 2025 - 11:15am
New series starring the likes of Kim Soo-hyun and Park Eun-bin highlight the Korean content slate of streaming platform Disney+...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with