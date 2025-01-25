Former P-pop member JL to debut as K-pop idol
MANILA, Philippines — JL Gaspar is the latest Filipino who will debut in South Korea as a K-pop idol after surviving the Korean talent reality show “Universe League.”
JL rose on top of the SBS show at the end of the 10-episode run early Saturday, January 25.
JL was a former member of the P-pop group PLUUS. He had to leave the group late last year to join the K-pop survival show.
He will be part of the nine-member group to be called AHOF (All-time Hall of Famer) and will be managed by F&F Entertainment.
JL is the only Filipino included in the soon-to-debut K-pop group among the 42 hopefuls from South Korea, Japan and Thailand.
“Universe League” is the male counterpart of the previous K-pop survival show “Universe Ticket,” which proclaimed two Philippine-born contestants, Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano, as part of its winning group UNIS.
Apart from them, UNIS’ leader Jin Hyeon-ju is Filipino-Korean.
UNIS and now AHOF are managed by F&F Entertainment.
RELATED: Filipinas represent: Another Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca to make K-pop debut
- Latest