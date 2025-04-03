Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo sizzle at underwear fashion show; SB19 performs 'DAM'

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards during the Bench Fashion Show

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Mall of Asia Arena erupted with bold style and thrilling star power as over a hundred Bench Body celebrities and endorsers graced the runway for the “Body of Work” event last March 21.

Alden Richards made a stylish entrance in a classic, well-fitted denim ensemble, alongside the striking Ina Raymundo, while Jake Cuenca's motorcycle stunt stole the show.

Joshua Garcia's crisp white denim led the everyday wear segment, contrasting with Derrick Monasterio's bold yellow underwear, which energized the crowd.

Bianca Umali and Ruru Madrid's playful refrigerator entrance gave way to the fiery red segment, opened by Sunshine Cruz and Michelle Dee, before Lovi Poe's regal black cape commanded the stage.

The brand's sportswear line took center stage, with Zeinab Harake showcasing the active lifestyle collection, culminating in a powerful moment as Olympic medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed her athletic physique.

The show reached its dynamic finale with SB19 performing “DAM” in their “Tomorrow” theme, joined by an outstanding ensemble of Atasha and Andres Muhlach, Francine Diaz, and David Licauco, all clad in sleek leather.

As the night concluded, Kathryn Bernardo shimmered in a silver floral ensemble.

The night of spectacle was held in SM MOA Arena. Bench Fashion Runway is now in its fifth year at SM MOA Arena, with the last event held in 2017.

