IU-Park Bogum drama announces release dateÂ 

Korean Wave

IU-Park Bogum drama announces release date 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 25, 2025 | 9:23am
Poster for IU and Park Bogum's drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
MANILA, Philippines — IU and Park Bogum get cozy amid a vibrant canola field, holding hands in their uniforms and tracksuit, with glimpses of tearjerker scenes in a new video for their upcoming drama. 

IU is Ae-sun, a rebel with a charming smile. She is often seen with Gwan-sik (Bogum) as they share kilig scenes running on open fields and putting on flowers behind each other’s ears in the video announcement for their drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” 

Quick clips of the four seasons of Jeju island flash in succession as the young couple is seen in their moments. 

After the light and heart-fluttering scenes, viewers are intrigued when Ae-sun shouts Gwan-sik’s name as she throws a ring from her finger. 

A Missing Persons board with the names of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik and a sailing ship further tease a sense of foreboding for the young couple’s fate. 

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is helmed by Kim Won-suk, IU’s director in her 2018 drama “My Mister.” Lim Sang-choon (“Fight for My Way”) penned the screenplay. 

“When Life Gives You Tangerines” is the first full series for IU and Bogum. Bogum had a cameo as himself in IU’s 2015 drama “The Producers.” It hits Netflix on March 7. — Video from Netflix K-Content YouTube channel

