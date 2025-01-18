Stray Kids' Bang Chan joins Fendi as brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Korean-Australian singer Christopher Chahn Bahng, better known as Bang Chan and leader of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, is the newest brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion house Fendi.

Bang Chan has history with Fendi having attended the brand's Men's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show last year in Milan and has been wearing Fendi during Stray Kids' performances.

Aptly enough, Bang Chan's partnership with Fendi sees him wearing items from the previously mentioned collection.

These include a brown and beige striped cotton knit, stitched jacquard shorts, a green striped tie and Force sneakers with Selleria craftsmanship.

RELATED: T.O.P. addresses BigBang departure, 'Squid Game' character Thanos

Completing the look are Baguette Double in black Cuoio Romano and Peekaboo Soft Small in yellow Cuoio Romano bags as well as accessories from the FF and Fendi Hexagon fashion jewellery lines.

"I felt an immediate connection to Fendi with its creative and fun spirit, it is my honor to join the Fendi family in its 100 th anniversary year, which makes it even more special," Bang Chan said in a statement.

Stray Kids was just in the Philippines last November for the group's "dominATE" World Tour, performing at the Philippine Arena.

The venue was coincidentally the last place the boy band performed at for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, while earlier in 2023 Stray Kids also did two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena.

RELATED: Lee Min Ho returning to Manila for fan meeting