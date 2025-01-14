^

Korean Wave

Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo begin production on new show 'Slowly, Intensely'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 3:54pm
Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo begin production on new show 'Slowly, Intensely'
Composite photos of Korean actors Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo
Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar actors Gong Ji-cheol, better known as Gong Yoo, and Song Hye-kyo are collaborating for the first time on the upcoming show "Slowly, Intensely."

A representative for the show directed by Lee Yoon-jung and penned by veteran screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung said production on the show began earlier this week.

Hye-kyo had previously worked with Hee-kyung on the 2008 series "Worlds Within" opposite Hyun Bin and five years later on another show "That Winter, the Wind Blows," while Gong Yoo worked with Yoon-jung on "Coffee Prince."

"Slowly, Intensely" is set half a century in the past following people in broadcasting, specifically its stars and those who bring them to that level.

Reports say the 22-episode show costs 70 billion won (P2.8 billion) to make and is eyeing to finish production this year for a Netflix release.

Both actors have found success on Netflix, Gong Yoo with "Squid Game" and Hye-kyo with "The Glory."

Gong Yoo is also known for starring in "Train to Busan," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "The Silent Sea," and most recently "The Trunk" also on Netflix.

Hye-kyo meanwhile before "The Glory" also starred in "Descendants of the Sun," "Encounter," "Now, We Are Breaking Up," and will next be seen in the film "Dark Nuns" — her first movie in a decade since the Chinese films "The Crossing" and "The Queens."

