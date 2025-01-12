Park Sung-hoon drops out of drama with YoonA â€” reports

^

Korean Wave

Park Sung-hoon drops out of drama with YoonA — reports

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 12:09pm
Korean actor Park Sung-hoon
Netflix, Park Sung-hoon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Park Sung-hoon is no longer reportedly considered to join the cast of the time-slip Korean drama with YoonA after figuring in a controversial issue involving the uploading of explicit content on social media. 

The “Squid Game 2” star was considered for the male leading role opposite the member of Girl’s Generation in the drama titled “A Tyrant’s Chef.” 

In a report on Soompi, it cited the production company’s statement. 

“After much discussion between the production team and Park Sung-hoon’s representatives, the decision was made that it will be difficult for him to join this project,” the company said as quoted. 

The company continued, “The actor and his agency expressed their apologies several times regarding the recent events, and we discussed various conditions in-depth. As a result of our discussions, the production team and Park Sung-hoon decided to continue on separate paths.”

Sung-hoon faced online backlash after he posted an explicit parody featuring his latest starrer “Squid Game 2.” The actor has since apologized for the mishap. 

“A Tyrant’s Chef” tells the story of a modern-day chef who finds herself transported 500 years in the time of a tyrant king who happens to be a great gourmand. It is set to air this year. 

RELATED: Park Sung Hoon apologizes after posting 'adult' version of 'Squid Game'

