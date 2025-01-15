^

Korean Wave

Lee Min Ho returning to Manila for fan meeting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 11:20am
Lee Min Ho returning to Manila for fan meeting
Sartorial elegance: Boss ambassador Lee Minho in the fall/winter 2023 luxury menswear campaign
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min-ho is coming back to the Philippines later this year as part of his new fan meeting tour, his first in eight years.

Min-ho announced that his "Minhoverse" Asia fan meeting tour will have stops in Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, and Tokyo this 2025 after starting in Seoul's Olympic Hall in March.

"Countless Minoz have come together to create the world of Minho, 'MINHOVERSE.' Now, let's continue this journey together, even closer," the announcement went.

Further details like the venue and ticketing prices will be given at a later date.

The actor has visited the Philippines several times for brand endorsements, his most recent visit in October 2023. His last fan meetings in the country were in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

He is best known for starring in "Boys Over Flowers," "The Heirs," "The King: The Eternal Monarch," "Pachinko," and most recently, "When the Stars Gossip" opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

RELATED: Lee Min Ho stars in Fendi's latest men's collection

LEE MIN HO

LEE MIN-HO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun, Park Eun Bin shows highlight Disney+'s 2025 K-drama lineup
7 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun, Park Eun Bin shows highlight Disney+'s 2025 K-drama lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
New series starring the likes of Kim Soo-hyun and Park Eun-bin highlight the Korean content slate of streaming platform Disney+...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families
11 days ago

BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS and "Squid Game" actor-singer Im Si-wan led in offering donations for the families...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Sung Hoon apologizes after posting 'adult' version of 'Squid Game'
11 days ago

Park Sung Hoon apologizes after posting 'adult' version of 'Squid Game'

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
"Squid Game 2" actor Park Sung-hoon apologized after he posted the "adult" version of the Netflix series on his social media...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game' stars play Tumbang Preso, other global games
12 days ago

'Squid Game' stars play Tumbang Preso, other global games

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Stars of Netflix's hit Korean series "Squid Game" tried out several games from around the world, including the Philippines'...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook is 1st Asian to hit 2.1 billion Spotify streams with 'Seven'
13 days ago

BTS' Jungkook is 1st Asian to hit 2.1 billion Spotify streams with 'Seven'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean singer Jungkook of the boy band BTS is now the first and only Asian artist to reach 2.1 billion streams on Spotify...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie Kim confirms new album next year
14 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie Kim confirms new album next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean singer Jennie Kim of the girl group Blackpink confirmed she will be releasing a new solo album in 2025.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with