Lee Min Ho returning to Manila for fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Min-ho is coming back to the Philippines later this year as part of his new fan meeting tour, his first in eight years.

Min-ho announced that his "Minhoverse" Asia fan meeting tour will have stops in Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, and Tokyo this 2025 after starting in Seoul's Olympic Hall in March.

"Countless Minoz have come together to create the world of Minho, 'MINHOVERSE.' Now, let's continue this journey together, even closer," the announcement went.

Further details like the venue and ticketing prices will be given at a later date.

The actor has visited the Philippines several times for brand endorsements, his most recent visit in October 2023. His last fan meetings in the country were in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

He is best known for starring in "Boys Over Flowers," "The Heirs," "The King: The Eternal Monarch," "Pachinko," and most recently, "When the Stars Gossip" opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

RELATED: Lee Min Ho stars in Fendi's latest men's collection