Korean Wave

BTS' J-Hope, 'Squid Game' star lead donations for Jeju Air crash victims' families

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 6:05pm
BTS member J-Hope posts his selfie in military uniform in his Instagram post on August 16, 2023.
J-Hope via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer J-Hope of the boy band BTS and "Squid Game" actor-singer Im Si-wan led in offering donations for the families of the victims in the recent Jeju Air crash.

Last December 29, a Jeju Air plane flying from Bangkok, Thailand to Muan, South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing, with just two people plucked alive from the wreckage.

A few days after the tragedy, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association announced that Si-wan had donated funds to support those affected by the incident.

The actor-singer has long advocated for disaster relief efforts as far back as 2019 for victims of the Gangwon wildfire.

"I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families who have tragically lost loved ones in this unforeseen disaster," Si-wan said in a statement.

Soon after comedian, Park Na-rae, Lovelyz member Jin, broadcaster Lee Na-yeon, and rapper DinDin also pledged donations, the latter donating 10 million won (almost P400,000).

The Community Chest of Korea said Na-rae's — who was born in Muan — donation of an undisclosed amount will used for a number of support efforts, including memorial services for the victims.

"Culinary Class Wars" contestant Ahn Yu-seong teamed up with other chefs and restaurant owners to make a thousand servings of abalone porridge and hundreds of gimbap and sandwiches.

J-Hope is the latest Korean celebrity to give a donation, confirmed by the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to be 100 million won (almost P4 million).

"Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to make this donation to help the bereaved families as much as I can," J-Hope said in a statement. "I offer my deepest condolences and comfort to the bereaved families and everyone affected by this tragedy. My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain."

Like Si-wan, J-Hope frequently gives donations, like helping fund treatment of pedriatic patients in 2019 and flood relief efforts in 2022.

