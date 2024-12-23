^

Korean Wave

Jung Hae-in says Filipinos most passionate fans in the world

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 23, 2024 | 11:04am
South Korean star Jung Hae-in graces a presscon ahead of his fan meeting in Manila on Dec. 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Jung Hae-in believed that Filipinos are the most passionate fans in the world. 

“This is something that I’ve felt since yesterday about Philippine Haeiness—their passion is no joke,” Jung said via an interpreter during his fan meet in New Frontier Theater last Saturday, December 21.

“I guess you guys are number one when it comes to passion,” he added. 

During the press conference, Jung was asked about his approach to selecting roles. 

“Whenever I’m choosing a character that I would portray, it’s very important for me to imagine or draw out in my head if I can portray that character,” he explained.

“But even for characters that I can’t imagine portraying, I still challenge myself because I know it’ll be very rewarding later on,” he added.

Jung also said that he wanted to challenge himself and accept roles apart from the romantic-comedy genre. 

“I hope you would also support me in my other genres, other projects aside from rom-coms.”

“I’m already looking at scripts for my dramas and movies next year so each one of them is a challenge for me.”

