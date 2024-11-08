^

Korean Wave

Masterpiece ‘Swan Lake’ starring Korean ballerina opens in Philippines for limited run

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 9:54am
Masterpiece âSwan Lakeâ starring Korean ballerina opens in Philippines for limited run
At the movie’s Philippine premiere night last Wednesday, Ballet Philippines (left) performed a live excerpt of the classical ballet featuring the original compositions of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Paris Opera Corps de Ballet’s cinematic rendition of classical ballet “Swan Lake,” made exclusively for IMAX, is screening starting today until November 10 only in the newly opened SM Cinema Aura IMAX with Laser theater, as well as in SM Cinema Megamall IMAX.

At the movie’s Philippine premiere night last Wednesday, Ballet Philippines performed a live excerpt of the classical ballet featuring the original compositions of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The film stars Korean ballet dancer Sae Eun Park as Odette/Odile, a young princess that transforms into a swan. 

“Swan Lake” follows the story of Siegfried, a prince who must choose a bride on his birthday because of his royal duty. Yearning to marry for love, Siegfried meets Odette, a princess cursed by the evil sorcerer Rothbart to live as a swan, and falls for her.

With true love as the solution to break the spell, Siegfried promises Odette to save her, however, Rothbart learns about Siegfried’s plans and sends his daughter Odile, disguised as Odette, to lure Siegfried.

Portraying Prince Siegfried is Paul Marque, with Pablo Legasa as the villain Rothbart.

The acclaimed ballet concert was filmed at the Paris Opera especially for IMAX theaters. The IMAX format shows the performers' movements in great detail, enabling audiences to appreciate the ballet from all angles, including from bird's-eye view.

Opened last September, SM Cinema Aura IMAX with Laser is SM Cinema’s next-generation IMAX, which delivers sharper and more vibrant pictures complemented with advanced audio systems, SM said in a statement.

Tickets to “Swan Lake” are priced at P750, with show times on November 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and November 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on www.smcinema.com, the SM Cinema app, or SM Cinema ticket booths.

BALLET PHILIPPINES

SWAN LAKE
