Gong Yoo back as recruiter in 'Squid Game Season 2'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the trailer of the season 2 of the hit Korean series "Squid Game."

In the new teaser released yesterday, the recruiter played by Gong Yoo was seen preparing for his day to recruit players for the game.

"Sir would you like to play a game with me?" the recruiter said in Korean.

"Squid Game 2" is set to be released on December 26, three years since its first season in 2021.

In a trailer released last year, Wi Ha-jun and Lee Byung-hun can be seen reprising their roles as Hwang Jun-ho and the Front Man respectively.

New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

RELATED: Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025