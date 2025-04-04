^

Business

Global central banks form cross-border payments system

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), alongside other central banks, has formally incorporated Nexus Global Payments (NGP) in Singapore to oversee the operational rollout of the multilateral instant cross-border payments scheme under Project Nexus.

Partner central banks include Reserve Bank of India, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Bank of Thailand.

The incorporation of NGP marks a key transition for Project Nexus from a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) initiative into a real-world implementation phase.

As a not-for-profit entity, NGP will manage the Nexus scheme, which aims to streamline and standardize how domestic instant payment systems (IPS) connect internationally.

Under the Nexus framework, central banks no longer need to establish separate bilateral agreements for cross-border payments. Instead, each IPS operator will connect to a single hub, Nexus, which enables instant transactions between participating jurisdictions.

The NGP said  the five founding central banks, including the BSP, are providing the initial capital and expertise to bring Nexus into live operation.

“They aim to expand membership and participation to other interested jurisdictions over time as part of the shared vision of making Nexus a scalable multilateral model for connecting IPS globally,” the NGP said.

To support the project’s launch, NGP has appointed Benjamin Lee as interim director while a search is conducted for a permanent head.

The organization is also initiating a procurement process to select a Nexus technical operator, which will handle the platform’s technical operations and daily management.

The European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia, which participated in earlier stages of Nexus, will now serve as observers as the scheme moves into its operational phase. The BIS will continue to provide technical support until the first Nexus-powered transaction goes live.

Project Nexus was initially launched by the BIS Innovation Hub in 2021. After several successful pilot phases, a comprehensive blueprint for connecting domestic IPS globally was released in July 20.

