Korean Wave

Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 1:21pm
Netflix's hit Korean survival series featuring childhood games 'Squid Game' is set to return for its sequel premiering in December 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Three years since the last episode of the survival series "Squid Game" last aired in 2021, its newest season is bound to make December bloody with its reveal date released by Netflix. 

The second season will start streaming on Netflix on December 26. 

The South Korean series that features adults playing childhood games with deadly consequence for losers continue with more stars joining the sequel.

"Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," wrote director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk in a letter to the fans of the series. 

"The Acolyte" star Lee Jung-jae returns as the series' main protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, after surviving the harrowing ordeal in the first season. 

It wouldn't be an easy task either as Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, also returns for the sequel. 

Joining them in returning in the series are Gong Yoo as the Recruiter and Wi Ha-jun as the undercover detective who joins the game.  

Adding more star power to the sequel are Kang Ha-neul ("Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart") and "Sweet Home" co-stars Lee Jin-uk and Park Gyu-young. 

Netflix also revealed that the final season will premiere in 2025. 

