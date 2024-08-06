Stray Kids 'dominATE' World Tour ticket details

Top, from left: Lee Know, Han, Hyunjin, Changbin, Seungmin, (bottom, from left) I.N, Felix and Bang Chan with surprise banners from their fans a.k.a. Stays.

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released the full ticketing details for K-pop boy band Stray Kids' upcoming "dominATE" concert in Philippine Arena.

Both the group and the concert promoter confirmed on social media Stray Kids' return to the country will be on November 23.

There will be two pre-selling dates for tickets, one for UnionBank Mastercard holders on August 13 then those signed up on Live Nation Philippines the following day, both starting at 10 a.m.

The general selling of tickets begin on August 15 at noon via the concert promoter's website and SM Tickets.

A maximum of four tickets can be bought by one person during the pre-selling dates, while up to six tickets can bought during the general selling.

There are 10 ticketed sections for the concert, all of them with seats: Upper Box D (P2,000), Upper Box C (P4,000), Upper Box B (5,750), Upper Box A (P7,500), LBB Regular (P8,500), LBB Premium (P9,500), LBA Regular (10,500), LBA Premium (P11,500), VIP Soundcheck LBA (P16,000), and VIP Soundcheck Floor (P16,500).

The two VIP Soundcheck sections include access to the early soundcheck, a VIP postcard set, a VIP laminate and lanyard, and a dedicated or prioritized lane for merchandise.

Anyone above eight years old can watch the show though minor audiences must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult in the same section, with a maximum ratio of two minors to one adult, and guardians are responsible for the minors' safety at all times.

Minors without a companion will still be allowed if they provide a security waiver before entering the venue.

The Philippine stop is smacked right in the middle of the tour, which kicks off with several nights in Seoul before heading to Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Kaohsiung, and Tokyo.

After the Philippine leg, Stray Kids will continue the tour in Macau, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

Stray Kids last visited the Philippines for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which was coincidentally held in Philippine Arena, and earlier in the year performed two nights in Mall of Asia Arena.

