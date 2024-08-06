^

Korean Wave

Stray Kids 'dominATE' World Tour ticket details

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 12:09pm
Stray Kids 'dominATE' World Tour ticket details
Top, from left: Lee Know, Han, Hyunjin, Changbin, Seungmin, (bottom, from left) I.N, Felix and Bang Chan with surprise banners from their fans a.k.a. Stays.
Photo from @Stray_Kids official Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released the full ticketing details for K-pop boy band Stray Kids' upcoming "dominATE" concert in Philippine Arena.

Both the group and the concert promoter confirmed on social media Stray Kids' return to the country will be on November 23.

There will be two pre-selling dates for tickets, one for UnionBank Mastercard holders on August 13 then those signed up on Live Nation Philippines the following day, both starting at 10 a.m.

The general selling of tickets begin on August 15 at noon via the concert promoter's website and SM Tickets.

A maximum of four tickets can be bought by one person during the pre-selling dates, while up to six tickets can bought during the general selling.

There are 10 ticketed sections for the concert, all of them with seats: Upper Box D (P2,000), Upper Box C (P4,000), Upper Box B (5,750), Upper Box A (P7,500), LBB Regular (P8,500), LBB Premium (P9,500), LBA Regular (10,500), LBA Premium (P11,500), VIP Soundcheck LBA (P16,000), and VIP Soundcheck Floor (P16,500).

The two VIP Soundcheck sections include access to the early soundcheck, a VIP postcard set, a VIP laminate and lanyard, and a dedicated or prioritized lane for merchandise.

Anyone above eight years old can watch the show though minor audiences must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult in the same section, with a maximum ratio of two minors to one adult, and guardians are responsible for the minors' safety at all times.

Minors without a companion will still be allowed if they provide a security waiver before entering the venue.

The Philippine stop is smacked right in the middle of the tour, which kicks off with several nights in Seoul before heading to Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Kaohsiung, and Tokyo. 

After the Philippine leg, Stray Kids will continue the tour in Macau, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Hong Kong. 

Stray Kids last visited the Philippines for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which was coincidentally held in Philippine Arena, and earlier in the year performed two nights in Mall of Asia Arena.

RELATED: Stray Kids returning to Philippines for 'dominATE' World Tour

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

K-POP

KPOP

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September
4 days ago

NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Korean girl group NewJeans is coming back to the Philippines after being unveiled as the headliners of Coca-Cola Philippines'...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Internet goes wild for 'coolest' shooter Kim Ye-ji at Paris Olympics
4 days ago

Internet goes wild for 'coolest' shooter Kim Ye-ji at Paris Olympics

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji is the talk of the town after photos and videos of her technique and style went...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025
4 days ago

Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Three years since the last episode of the survival series "Squid Game" last aired in 2021, its newest season is bound to make...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes admits being 'delulu' over K-dramas, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok
14 days ago

Andrea Brillantes admits being 'delulu' over K-dramas, Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Andrea Brillantes admitted that she gets attached to the Korean dramas she watches. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink to stage world tour, comeback in 2025
14 days ago

Blackpink to stage world tour, comeback in 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
YG Entertainment founder and producer Yang Hyun-suk announced that Korean girl group Blackpink will have its much-anticipated...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with