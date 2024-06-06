Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar celebrates fans and their infinite devotion to K-Pop artists. The launch of the new Creation will give fans the exciting opportunity to engage with K-Pop artists in unexpected ways in both the digital and physical world.

Unlocking the shared experience of magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar aims to create an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivaled devotion. When fans open a can of this new drink, they will hopefully experience the excitement they felt when they first became K-Pop fans.

In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, Itzy, and Nmixx, as well as the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park, have created unexpected experiences for devoted fans. As part of this exciting collaboration, the groups have teamed up to drop the ultimate K-Pop anthem song and music video called “Like Magic,” produced by J.Y. Park. The full song and video is available to be streamed on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel.

As part of the song and video drop, fans have the chance to embark on the "Like Magic" Fan Music Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience, an AI-powered journey allowing fans to immerse themselves directly into the vibrant world of a K-pop music video, sharing the screen with their idols. Accessible through the Creations microsite, fans can personalize their cameo by embedding their voice, name, and face into various segments of the K-Wave anthem song music video. Once finished, users can easily download and share their personalized music video cameo with friends on social media.

"Music weaves a special kind of magic across cultures," stated Mark Dee, Senior Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Philippines. "Even when the words might be different, Filipinos have a

special gift for connecting with the emotions and energy of a song. That's why we've embraced K-pop so wholeheartedly – it's a perfect blend of catchy melodies, infectious rhythms, and a cultural connection that resonates across borders. And with Coca-Cola Creations K-Wave, we're celebrating this love and devotion to music in all its forms."

Bringing these unexpected moments to life, Coca-Cola Creations will host an epic K-Wave concert in June. The live event will showcase an impressive lineup of talented artists from JYP Entertainment and other K-Pop sensations including performances from Stray Kids, Itzy, and NMIXX. Check back on Coca-Cola channels for more details to come.

The launch of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar also includes a fan-focused, limited-edition collaboration with Private Policy. Apparel and accessories make up the collection including

T-shirts, hoodies, dresses, hats, jewelry, and belts. The collection is now available to pre-order at privatepolicyny.com.

“We are excited to celebrate one of the most passionate fan communities in the world and create new experiences that we hope will bring Coca-Cola magic to fans across the globe,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “In the Coke Creations spirit, the experience starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste accompanied by a dash of fruity K-Pop magic. The beverage then unlocks other experiences like the AI-powered journey for fans to customize a music video as well as the unique collaboration with JYP

Entertainment and three beloved K-pop groups.”

“The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate fans’ devotion to the artists and music that they love, through this unique Creation” said J.Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment.

Finally launching in the Philippines, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar is now available locally in select 7-Eleven stores and SM Supermarkets nationwide. Since its launch, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has created new flavors, designs, and unexpected experiences that blend music, fashion, and technology for fans to enjoy around the world.