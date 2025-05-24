Korean superstar Song Joong Ki in Manila for 1st fan meet
May 24, 2025 | 4:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — “Vincenzo” star Song Joong-ki has landed in Manila for his first fan meeting in the country.
The Korean superstar will be holding "IAM Song Joong Ki: Live in Manila" today, May 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
The fan meet organized by I AM Worldwide.
The Korean star is known for starring in hit dramas including “Vincenzo,” “Reborn Rich,” and “Descendants of the Sun.”
