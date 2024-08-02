^

Korean Wave

NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 1:13pm
NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September
K-pop group NewJeans
MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group NewJeans is coming back to the Philippines after being unveiled as the headliner of Coke Studios' "Ultimate Fandom Concert."

The event will take place in Mall of Asia Arena on September 5, with more performers to be announced.

As of writing, fans can have a chance of winning tickets if they are part of the Top 100 spenders on e-commerce company Lazada's Coca-Cola Flagship Store during promotional periods: July 28 to August 1, August 7 to 12, and August 13 to 17.

"Top spending" will be based on accumulative spend per sales during the promotional periods. Orders must be fully delivered with no cancellations and winners can only win once.

NewJeans first visited and performed in the country last December for the Asia Artist Awards held in the Philippine Arena, meaning, their appearance this September will be the group's first Manila show.

The group composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein won Singer Of The Year and Song Of The Year for their hit track "Ditto."

The K-Pop act is also known for its songs "OMG," "Super Shy," "Hype Boy," and "ETA."

Earlier this year, NewJeans released new tracks "How Sweet," "Bubble Gum," "Supernatural," and "Right Now."

