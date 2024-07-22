Blackpink to stage world tour, comeback in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — YG Entertainment founder and producer Yang Hyun-suk announced that Korean girl group Blackpink will have its much-anticipated comeback next year.

Yang also announced that the girl group will have a world tour next in 2025.

The producer, however, did not disclose more details on Blackpink's comeback.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé, Blackpink last performed in the country last March 2023 via their "Born Pink" world tour in Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Blackpink will have a fan event on August 8, which will be limited to 88 participants. The time and date will be announced at a later time.

To join the fan event, fans need to share a post expressing their love and support for the group on Weverse using the hashtag #OUR_AREA_WITH_BLINK.

