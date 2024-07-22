^

2NE1 signs with YG Entertainment anew for 15th anniversary world tour

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 10:44am
2NE1 signs with YG Entertainment anew for 15th anniversary world tour
South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
CL via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Attention, Blackjacks! K-pop group 2NE1 will be commemorating its 15th anniversary with a global tour that will run until 2025. 

YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun-suk made the announcement Monday midnight. 

He said the quartet approached him regarding a possible concert for 2NE1's 15th anniversary. CL, Minzy, Park Bom and Dara were launched as 2NE1 in 2009. The latter was a favorite contestant in the Filipino reality show "Pinoy Big Brother." 

"I think this concert will be quite special. It resonates with those who grew up with 2NE1's music," the YG Entertainment head said. 

He revealed that 2NE1's 15th anniversary concert will start in early October in the South Korean capital Seoul. It will then head to the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Osaka by November and December. 

"2NE1 will continue their global tour until next year," he added. 

The YG Entertainment boss also revealed plans for its other artists. These include the comeback and world tour of Blackpink and the world tours of Treasure and Babymonster. 

The video announcement ended with a welcome back message to 2NE1 and a list of the girl group's many hits, including "Fire," "I Don't Care" and "I Am The Best." 

2NE1 was last seen performing together during CL's performance in Coachella in April 2022. 

RELATED: WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

