Blackpink's Lisa to release 1st single under new label

MANILA, Philippines — Thai artist Lalisa Manobal, best known as Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her latest single "Rockstar" later this month.

The song will be her first solo release under her new management label LLOUD Co., in partnership with RCA Records.

Lisa previously teased "Rockstar" upon joining the social media platform TikTok, setting a Guinness World Record by gaining a million followers in a little over two hours.

Late last year, Blackpink renewed its group contract with YG Entertainment but opted out of renewing individual contracts.

Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo have since launched their own labels — Odd Atelier for Jennie, LLOUD for Lisa, Blissoo for Jisoo — under which they will operate their solo activities.

The remaining member Rosé recently signed a contract with The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, for future solo activities.

Lisa's "Rockstar" will drop worldwide on June 27 (the 28th in the Philippines).

