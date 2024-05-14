Sandara Park reunites with high school teacher in Pasay school

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park and her former teacher had an emotional reunion when she visited her former school in Pasay City.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Sandara can be seen touring her former 2NE1 groupmate Minzy in the Philippines.

Sandara brought Minzy in her old neighborhood in Pasay, where she grew up, and then they visited Pasay Chung Hua Academy.

“It’s strange. Even though I visit the Philippines often, I never thought to visit this neighborhood or my old school,” Sandara said.

“When I visit my old neighborhood, it’s nice because I miss it, but I become all sentimental,” she added.

Sandara then was surprised upon seeing her former teacher.

“Very quiet. She was really very, very quiet,” Sandara's teacher said of the star.

“But we didn’t know she would become like this, and would open up and bloom to this very pretty young lady, very confident lady,” she added.

Since she graduated from the school 20 years ago, Sandara said she didn't expect her teacher to still be teaching in her old school.

“I couldn’t even reply to a greeting or recite. Once there was this other teacher, they started using sign language without realizing it,” she recalled.

“When school ends, I’d be on the third floor there and look at my crush who was playing basketball here,” she added.

Sandara then thanked Minzy for accompanying her.

Minzy then said that she knew Sandara more after the trip.

“Well, this entire time, I’ve seen you as a member of 2NE1. But this was before all of that, before you officially debuted. So it gives me the sense that I’ve come to know you a little deeper,” she said. — Video from DARA TV YouTube channel

RELATED: 'My long-lost family': Sandara Park embraces Philippine roots anew