Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop girl group Lapillus has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has been advised against doing high-intensity activities that might strain her health.

Her agency, MLD Entertainment, released a statement earlier today that explained Chanty's health condition.

"Chanty has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has seen improvement in her health through continuous treatment and consistent care from her attending doctor. However, there is concern that engaging in high-intensity group musical activities may cause the relapse of her symptoms and strain in her health," the agency said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The agency said that as a precaution, they will have to "indefinitely postpone" Chanty's participation in group activities. They, however, assured that Chanty remains a member of Lapillus and will continue with her individual activities.

"We will do our best to support the health and recovery of our artist, so we ask for the utmost understanding of the fans. We humbly ask for warm encouragement and continuous support for the future activities of Lapillus and Chanty," the statement ended.

Chanty debuted with the six-member K-pop group Lapillus in June 2022. The other members are Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun.

