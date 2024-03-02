Lee Jae Wook's agency warns legal action following relationship news

MANILA, Philippines — The agency of Korean actor Lee Jae-wook threatened legal action against individuals spreading malicious rumors after it was confirmed the actor is dating Aespa member Karina.

CJes Studios and Aespa's management, SM Entertainment, both confirmed earlier this week the two Korean artists were in the "getting to know" phase, with CJes Studios asking respect for Jae-wook's privacy.

The agency recently released another statement that addresses the damaging content on Jae-wook circulating on the internet.

"Offensive posts with malicious intentions including those with false information and slander against the actor have been found online," the statement read. "These severely violate personality rights, and we are informing you that we will take strong civil and criminal action through a legal representative."

CJes Studios added it was constantly monitoring online and if any individual sends malicious cases to its email address, the agency will consider them when taking legal action.

The "transit romance" rumors in question allege that Jae-wook was in a relationship with a particular actress until last December, leaving her for Karina.

Jae-wook debuted on the television show "Memories of the Alhambra" before going on to star in "Extraordinary You," "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol," "Search: WWW" and "Alchemy of Souls." He is currently seen on "The Impossible Heir."

Meanwhile, Karina debuted with the girl group Aespa in 2020 with Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group has released several singles, including "Black Mamba," "Next Level," "Savage," "Girls," "Spicy" and "Drama."

